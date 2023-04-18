Ronald Acuña Jr., Bo Bichette headline Ben Verlander's team of the week
Another week of baseball means another new crop of top performers. The latest, as highlighted by Ben Verlander on his "Flippin Bats" show, features a heavy dose of young standouts.
That includes Astros hurler Hunter Brown, a fireballing righty whose start to this season mirrors that of idol Justin Verlander from last season.
So, who rounds out the team of the week?
Catcher: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
Verlander's thoughts: "He's been a godsend since the day he came up for the Orioles, and he continued that stretch this week: .400, three homers, eight RBI, a walk-off. … He is quickly becoming one of, if not the best catcher in the game of baseball."
First baseman: Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers:
Verlander's thoughts: "He was struggling to start the year. … [On the podcast], he talked all about his hitting, and his mindset at the plate … to start the year, and how he was gonna turn it around, and he did. The day I talked to Rowdy Tellez … he hits a homer, and then he ends up hitting four on the week, .320, and was a big part of that big series for the Brewers beating the Padres on the road."
Second baseman: Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
Verlander's thoughts: "Brandon Lowe has been having an MVP-caliber season, and he was on the team that was undefeated for 13 games … .409 on the week, a couple of big flies. … I think he's been the best second baseman to start the year. Four homers, nine RBIs for Brandon Lowe."
Third baseman: Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers
Verlander's thoughts: ".389, five homers, 12 RBIs and an .OPS over 1.700. Grand slam on the week, driving balls into McCovey Cove against the Giants. Max Muncy had a fantastic week."
Shortstop: Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays:
Verlander's thoughts: ".346, a homer, two doubles, three RBIs. … I really feel like Bo Bichette is one of the more underrated players in the game of baseball, and it's because he's not going to put up the power numbers that we see from Vladdy [Guerrero] there in Toronto, but he can hit for power, average, and he was certainly the hottest shortstop in baseball this week."
Outfielder: Jarred Kelenic, Seattle Mariners
Verlander's thoughts: "We've been waiting for the Jarred Kelenic breakout. It didn't come a couple years ago, it didn't come last year … A totally revamped swing, it's calmer, it's smoother and he has tons of pop. He hit a ball over 480 feet the other day in Wrigley. … Four homers, .409, six RBI, seven runs scored. [He's] arrived."
Outfielder: Hunter Renfroe, Los Angeles Angels
Verlander's thoughts: "Hunter Renfroe is heating up for the Angels. … A slow first week of the year, and then he really flipped that switch. … This week, .409 batting average, two homers, seven RBIs, has continued his hot stretch. This is the piece the Angels need in that lineup."
Outfielder: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
Verlander's thoughts: "He's back and he hit .500 on the week, 12 hits on the week, seven RBIs. I'm so happy that Ronald Acuña is back and healthy and playing good baseball. This is the Acuña the game of baseball needs."
Designated hitter: Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics
Verlander's thoughts: "Many of you out there will not know this name. … He hit .400 this week with four home runs, 11 RBIs; Rooker has been on a tear."
Starting pitcher: Hunter Brown, Houston Astros
Verlander's thoughts: "He's the best pitcher in the game of baseball on the week. Why? Well, because he went 2-0 on the week, 14 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts, zero earned runs and seven hits. … Not a single earned run given up, this guy is having quite a year, and will be in contention for that AL Rookie of the Year award."
Closer: Kenley Jansen, Boston Red Sox
Verlander's thoughts: "The Red Sox have their closer. … He ended up with three innings pitched, three saves and five strikeouts in that time with three hits given up. Kenley Jansen: still doing it, and still doing it well."
