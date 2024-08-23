Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen to make history by playing in same game for 2 teams
Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"He's catching. Let's make history," Boston manager Alex Cora said before the Red Sox opened a three-game series against Arizona.
Jansen was about to bat for Toronto when the June 26 game against Boston was suspended in the second inning because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday as part of a doubleheader.
The Red Sox acquired the 29-year-old Jansen in a trade on July 27.
Reese McGuire was Boston's catcher for the June 26 game. McGuire was assigned outright to Triple-A Worcester after the Red Sox traded for Jansen.
Jansen was in the lineup Friday. Since joining the Red Sox, he's batting .257 with two homers in 13 games.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
