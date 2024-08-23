Major League Baseball
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen to make history by playing in same game for 2 teams
Major League Baseball

Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen to make history by playing in same game for 2 teams

Updated Aug. 23, 2024 8:15 p.m. ET

Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"He's catching. Let's make history," Boston manager Alex Cora said before the Red Sox opened a three-game series against Arizona.

Jansen was about to bat for Toronto when the June 26 game against Boston was suspended in the second inning because of rain. It was rescheduled for Monday as part of a doubleheader.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Red Sox acquired the 29-year-old Jansen in a trade on July 27.

Reese McGuire was Boston's catcher for the June 26 game. McGuire was assigned outright to Triple-A Worcester after the Red Sox traded for Jansen.

Jansen was in the lineup Friday. Since joining the Red Sox, he's batting .257 with two homers in 13 games.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Backyard Sports video game franchise officially returning

Backyard Sports video game franchise officially returning

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes