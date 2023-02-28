Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow to miss 6 to 8 weeks with oblique strain
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss six to eight weeks because of a left oblique strain.
The 29-year-old right-hander was hurt while throwing batting practice on Monday. He rejoined the Rays rotation last September after missing nearly 14 months because of Tommy John surgery.
Tampa Bay issued a statement Tuesday indicating that an MRI detected a grade 2 strain.
The Rays’ opening day starter two years ago, Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts in 2021.
Glasnow signed a two-year, $30.35 million contract. He will make $5.35 million this season and $25 million in 2024, when he would have been eligible for free agency.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
