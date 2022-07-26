Major League Baseball
Pitching Ninja's 5 Filthiest Pitches: Félix Bautista's splitter is unfair Pitching Ninja's 5 Filthiest Pitches: Félix Bautista's splitter is unfair
Major League Baseball

Pitching Ninja's 5 Filthiest Pitches: Félix Bautista's splitter is unfair

5 hours ago

By Rob Friedman, aka "Pitching Ninja"
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

It was a short week in baseball, thanks to the All-Star break, but there was no shortage of filthy pitching around the league. 

Here are my five filthiest pitches of the week.

1. Félix Bautista's splitter

This might have been one of the filthiest splitters I've ever seen. Look at the ridiculous drop on this 91 mph splitter — borderline unfair! 

Here's that splitter overlaid with Bautista's 99 mph elevated fastball. You can see how much that splitter drops.

2. Justin Verlander's fountain of youth fastball

Verlander is 39 years old and coming back from Tommy John surgery, but you wouldn't know it from watching him pitch this season. This elevated 99 mph fastball looks like vintage JV. 

According to David Adler with MLB, Verlander and Billy Wagner are the only pitchers in the pitch tracking era to throw 99 mph at age 39 or over. 

Check out Verlander's reaction after this 97 mph fastball on his 101st pitch of the game. Fire me up!

3. Dylan Cease's knuckle curves 

Cease was snubbed for the All-Star game, but he's still in the running for the AL Cy Young Award. While Cease's slider (rightfully) gets all the attention, these knuckle curves to Franmil Reyes were simply unhittable. Cease could've told Reyes they were coming, and he couldn't have done anything about it!

4. Reid Detmers' gorgeous curveball 

Detmers won my College Baseball Prettiest Pitch of the Year Award in 2020 for good reason.

This curveball Detmers threw while shutting down the Braves is as pretty a curve as you’ll see. Hang it in the Louvre! 

5. Ryan Helsley's flame-thrower 

Helsley has been absolutely dominant this season, with an ERA of .067 and a 0.645 WHIP. These fastballs look like they were shot out of a cannon ... and then he can drop a dirty slider on you.  

You can see why he’s been so tough to hit all year. Good luck!

Honorable mention:

Two Pitching Ninja mainstays made rehab starts this week! In case you forgot, Lance McCullers Jr. and Dustin May have some of the filthiest stuff in baseball. 

I can’t wait until they’re back on a major-league mound.

Rob Friedman is a pitching analyst on Twitter and YouTube, and his work has been featured on many Major League Baseball broadcasts.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day DL
New York Yankees

Yankees place Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day DL

4 hours ago
MLB Team of the Week: Yankees' Aaron Judge not slowing down
Major League Baseball

MLB Team of the Week: Yankees' Aaron Judge not slowing down

1 day ago
MLB Power Rankings: Astros take over as second half begins
Major League Baseball

MLB Power Rankings: Astros take over as second half begins

1 day ago
MLB Players Association rejects international draft proposal
Major League Baseball

MLB Players Association rejects international draft proposal

1 day ago
Alek Manoah's confidence, charisma helping him find footing in MLB
Major League Baseball

Alek Manoah's confidence, charisma helping him find footing in MLB

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes