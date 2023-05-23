Major League Baseball Phillies shortstop Trea Turner: 'I've sucked' this season Updated May. 23, 2023 1:56 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to fortify their infield and help build on a National League pennant. To date, the latter has been a struggle, as the Phillies are 22-25 — good for fourth in the NL East — while their prized offseason addition has struggled.

"I'm honest with myself, I've sucked," Turner bluntly told ESPN after the Phillies' 6-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.

Turner has totaled just four home runs and 11 RBIs, while sporting a .256/.303/.390 batting line this season. If Turner's .256 batting average and .693 OPS were to stand, it would be his worst season in both categories since becoming a full-time starter for the Washington Nationals in 2016.

Philadelphia inked Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract this past offseason. He was one of a handful of shortstops to get a sizable payday, including Xander Bogaerts (11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres), Carlos Correa (six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins) and Dansby Swanson (seven-year, $177 million deal with the Chicago Cubs).

From 2016-22, Turner averaged 18 home runs, 62 RBIs and 33 stolen bases per season, while posting a combined .303/.356/.489 batting line. He's a two-time All-Star and a one-time Silver Slugger who won a batting title, as well as the 2019 World Series with the Nationals. Turner, 29, was with Washington from 2015-2021 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through the 2021 MLB season, which is where he stayed through 2022.

Turner is focusing on righting the ship but stresses that he can't lie to himself about his struggles at the plate.

"Every at-bat, every play, every game is another day to try to do better and try to be the player that I know I am," Turner said. "If you harp on yesterday, or you harp on the last at-bat, it's just going to snowball on you, you're not going to be able to turn it around.

"So I'm honest with myself. I tell myself straight, and I don't lie to myself. I think I'm a positive guy. I think I can always do better and can always be better. That's the attitude I have, but at the same time, I know when I don't do something right."

Trea Turner crushes a go-ahead grand slam that gives the USA a 9-7 lead in the eighth inning

Shortly before the season began, Turner put on a show in the 2023 World Baseball Classic; he totaled five home runs and 11 RBIs, while posting a .391/.440/1.043 batting line across just six games. Turner's standout moment came when he hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning of Team USA's quarterfinal game against Venezuela, which helped the Americans advance.

