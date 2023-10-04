Major League Baseball Phillies roll past Marlins, into NLDS rematch with Braves: Here's what we learned Updated Oct. 4, 2023 11:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

PHILADELPHIA — All season long, Bryce Harper has remained adamant that this year's Phillies team is distinct from last year's club.

"Just being able to re-write the story," Harper shared at a press conference before the wild-card opener. "Not dwelling on last year. I think that was the big thing in spring training. Understanding it's a new team, new story, new vibe."

But while Harper would prefer to leave the past in the past, the Phillies' definitive two-game thumping of the Miami Marlins was a great reminder that the party of 2022 never really stopped. Sure, some of the players are different, but the energy of the thing runs familiar, like an old friend you only see once a year but never lose a step with, like no time has passed.

On Wednesday night, the Phillies buried the Fish, 7-to-1, under an avalanche of runs and chaotic energy. Aaron Nola was spectacular, the offense strung some hits together before Bryson Stott delivered the big blow, and the Phillies bullpen didn't crumble up a big lead.

In fact, Miami really never stood a chance.

Maybe this is a different story — the Phillies hope this go-round ultimately ends with two more wins — but so far in these playoffs, it's been a celebratory rerun.

What we'll remember

Through the first 14 innings of this series, the Phillies were almost in cruise control. They were completely and thoroughly dominating the Marlins, but hadn't yet delivered a moment of total euphoria. A recipe of outstanding pitching and timely hits were winning the day, but this was smoke and a few embers.

Stott's grand slam was Vesuvius.

In the bottom of the sixth, with the bases juiced and his club already up three, the Phillies second baseman turned on a heater and sent it flying into the right-field bleachers. Citizens Bank Park erupted in complete jubilation.

Stott strolled toward first base, patiently admiring his handiwork, but when the baseball returned to orbit, the soft-spoken second baseman spiked his bat right into the ground. Like many other vignettes from Philadelphia's first two postseason games, Stott's hair-raising blast and subsequent celebration conjured up a specific memory from October 2022.

Rhys Hoskins, who delivered an enduring Philadelphia sports highlight with his bomb/bat heave combo in last year's NLDS, was absent from the proceedings at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night. After tossing out an emotional first pitch Tuesday night, Hoskins headed to the club's Florida complex to continue preparing for a potential World Series return.

Intentional or not, Stott's gesture felt symbolic, an emotional linkage from last autumn to the present. His home run and the entire romp over Miami was both a reminder of what the Phillies accomplished last year and an indication that the fire is still healthy and burning.

Game 2 MVP

Phillies starter Aaron Nola was phenomenal, though the Marlins hapless lineup contributed as well. A shaky first half of the season looks well in the rearview, as Nola's past three starts have looked more typical of his consistent magnificence in a Phillies uniform.

By pitching his club into the next round, Nola ensured that Wednesday would not be the final home start of his Phillies career. The right-hander is a free agent at season's end, and while he's been coy about his future, the likeliest scenario involves another team outbidding the Phils. But with the sweep secured, Nola is a near lock to start Game 3 of the NLDS next Wednesday back at Citizens Bank Park.

What's next?

The Phillies will rest Thursday, their earned reward for a swift sweep, then fly to Atlanta for the premier NLDS of these playoffs. A rematch of last year's powder keg of a series, it almost feels unjust that the National League's two best clubs will face off in a best-of-five setting. The baseball public would watch 15 straight Braves-Phillies games if they could.

The story of this wild-card round, however, is simple and definitive: The Phillies were substantially better than the Marlins. So much better that no amount of scrappiness, late-inning magic or managerial tact could close the gap. The Phillies took care of business, with hardly a sweat.

Now the real October begins.

Jake Mintz , the louder half of @CespedesBBQ is a baseball writer for FOX Sports. He played college baseball, poorly at first, then very well, very briefly. Jake lives in New York City where he coaches Little League and rides his bike, sometimes at the same time. Follow him on Twitter at @Jake_Mintz .

