Major League Baseball MLB Weekly Roundup: Cardinals continue historic streak, Giancarlo Stanton goes deep

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports Baseball Analyst

Back in April, who would have thought that the San Diego Padres would already be eliminated from postseason eligibility before the final week of the regular season?

It turned into an absolute fiasco of a year for one of the most talented rosters in baseball, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some big turnover throughout the organization as a result.

On the flip side in MLB, we also saw a team that came into the season having been predicted to win 75.5 games become the first to reach the 100-win mark. The San Francisco Giants have been one of the best stories of 2021.

Now let's take a look back at some of the best things from this past week of baseball, and also look ahead at some storylines to watch as we head into the final week of the regular season!

TEAM OF THE WEEK

For the first time all season, we have our first back-to-back winner of Team of the Week.

I can’t think of any squad more deserving than the St. Louis Cardinals, who have won a franchise-record 16 games in a row through Sunday.

Over the course of their win streak, the Cardinals have gone from the outside-looking-in to looking like they're going to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a one-game playoff.

It has been a truly impressive run — St. Louis hasn't lost since Sept. 10 — and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for a team that looked like it was going to miss the playoffs just a couple weeks ago.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

The NL wild-card race may be all wrapped up, but that is far from the case for the NL Eastern division title.

The Philadelphia Phillies had a great week, led by MVP candidate Bryce Harper.

Tuesday night at home, the Phillies were down 2-1 to the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the 10th inning. Harper scored from first base on a two-run triple, sliding headfirst into home to walk off the Orioles. The Photo of the Week comes from that celebratory moment at the plate.

SIX-TOOL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

In perhaps the Yankees' most crucial series of the season, Giancarlo Stanton rose to the occasion.

The Yankees and Red Sox faced off over the weekend, and the Yankees couldn’t afford to lose the series.

Saturday, Stanton hit a towering grand slam, and his stroll around the bases was nothing short of legendary.

Big moment. Big energy. Big passion.

Stanton provided all of that this past weekend for the Yankees. He hit three homers and drove in 10 runs to lead New York to a three-game sweep of Boston.

WHAT TO WATCH IN THE WEEK AHEAD

AL wild-card race

The most exciting race remaining is the AL wild-card, and it couldn’t be closer heading into the last week of the season.

The Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays are within a few games of each other, and New York heads to Toronto for a three-game set starting Tuesday. The Yankees have to play the Tampa Bay Rays to finish out the regular season, so New York's schedule is certainly a tough one.

A month ago, I predicted the Yankees and Blue Jays would win the two AL wild-card spots. I’m sticking with that prediction.

Braves vs. Phillies

The MLB scheduler did a fantastic job this season. The Braves and Phillies are neck-and-neck in the NL East, and they face off in a three-game set to start the final week.

The NL East will come down to this series, and you won’t want to miss it.

Shohei Ohtani’s final start

On Sunday, Shohei Ohtani struck out 10 Seattle Mariners and allowed only one run in seven innings for the Los Angeles Angels. He also went 1-for-3 as the No. 2 hitter in the lineup.

To me, Ohtani is the AL MVP because of what he does on the mound and at the plate.

Take it all in and appreciate this truly special season. We may get one last chance to see Ohtani pitch and hit this season, if he makes a start in the final series in Seattle.

THIS WEEK ON THE POD

An absolute LEGEND joins me this week on "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander." Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez and I have one of the most incredible baseball conversations I have ever had in my life.

From witnessing Nolan Ryan headlock Robin Ventura firsthand, to his status as the best defensive catcher of all time, to why he chose to sign with the Detroit Tigers in 2004 after they had just lost 119 games, Pudge's stories truly gave me chills. You will NOT want to miss this one!

Here’s to a fantastic final week of the Major League Baseball season!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ Verly32 .

