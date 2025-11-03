MLB Awards: Ohtani, Judge, Raleigh Are MVP Finalists; Yamamoto on Cy Young List

Are Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge set to repeat as MLB MVPs? Who between Paul Skenes, Cristopher Sánchez, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will win the NL Cy Young?



The league announced the finalists for its major end-of-season awards from the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Monday. The full list:

NL Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

Juan Soto (Mets)

Ohtani has won three MVPs already and two straight. He hit .282 with 55 home runs and 102 RBIs. He also stole 20 bases and boasts a National League-best 146 runs scored, posting a 1.014 OPS.

Schwarber slugged a career-high 56 homers, led the majors with 132 RBIs and had a .240/.365/.563 slash line.

Soto batted .263 with 43 home runs, 38 steals, a .921 OPS and 6.2 WAR in his first season with the Mets.

AL Most Valuable Player (MVP)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Jose Ramirez (Guardians)

Judge, who has won twice before, led MLB with a .331 average, 53 home runs, 114 RBIs, 137 runs scored and a 9.7 WAR, all while posting a .457 OBP and .688 slugging.

Raleigh became the first switch-hitting catcher to hit 60 homers, driving in 125 runs with a .247/.359/.589 slash and 7.3 WAR.

Ramírez added 30 home runs, 103 runs, 44 steals and a .283/.360/.503 line for Cleveland.

NL Cy Young Award

Cristopher Sánchez (Phillies)

Paul Skenes (Pirates)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers)

Sánchez delivered a 2.50 ERA across 202 innings with 212 strikeouts and 8.0 WAR, anchoring Philadelphia’s rotation.

Skenes impressed with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts in 133 innings, and an 11-3 record, showing dominant command and poise.

Yamamoto struck out 201 batters over 173 1/3 innings with a 2.49 ERA, ranking among the NL’s most efficient and consistent starters in his first MLB season.

AL Cy Young Award

Hunter Brown (Astros)

Garrett Crochet (Red Sox)

Tarik Skubal (Tigers)

Skubal paced the American League with a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, a .891 WHIP and 6.6 WAR, while leading Detroit’s rotation.

Brown went 12-9 with a 2.43 ERA, 206 strikeouts in 185 1/3 innings, a .201 opponent average and 4.8 WAR.

Crochet topped AL pitchers in strikeouts (255) and innings (205 1/3), while producing a 2.59 ERA.

NL Rookie of the Year

Drake Baldwin (Braves)

Caleb Durbin (Brewers)

Cade Horton (Cubs)

Baldwin hit .289 with 22 home runs, 76 RBIs and a .510 slugging percentage, while handling a veteran pitching staff.

Durbin contributed a .304 average, 18 homers, 42 stolen bases and an .850 OPS, showcasing versatility.

Horton posted a 2.84 ERA, 138 strikeouts in 142 innings and limited opponents to a .210 average.

AL Rookie of the Year

Roman Anthony (Red Sox)

Nick Kurtz (Athletics)

Jacob Wilson (Athletics)

Anthony batted .276 with 24 homers, 82 RBIs and an .843 OPS, displaying power and maturity beyond his years.

Kurtz hit .288 with 29 home runs and 92 RBIs while leading Oakland in total bases.

Wilson impressed with a .295 average, 15 homers, 31 doubles and stellar defense, giving the A's a dynamic young infield duo.

NL Manager of the Year

Terry Francona (Reds)

Pat Murphy (Brewers)

Rob Thomson (Phillies)

Francona guided the Reds to a surprise postseason berth after a roller-coaster regular season, finishing 83-79 and clinching the final NL wild card spot on the season’s last day.

Murphy piloted the Brewers to MLB’s best regular-season record (97-65), earning the NL Central crown and home-field advantage. Milwaukee won its first postseason series since 2018, edging the Cubs 3-2 in the NLDS.

Thomson’s Phillies finished 96–66 to win a second straight NL East title, their third straight 90-win season under him.

AL Manager of the Year

John Schneider (Blue Jays)

Stephen Vogt (Guardians)

Dan Wilson (Mariners)

Schneider engineered a dramatic worst-to-first turnaround, guiding Toronto from last place in 2024 to a 94-68 AL East title in 2025. The Jays rode that momentum through the playoffs to claim the AL pennant and reach the World Series.

Vogt masterminded one of 2025’s most remarkable comebacks as the Guardians erased a 15 1/2-game July deficit to win the AL Central, finishing 88-74.

In his first full season, Wilson led Seattle to its first division title since 2001 with a 90-72 regular season where they advanced to the ALCS.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!