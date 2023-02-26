San Diego Padres
Manny Machado, Padres finalizing 11-year, $350 million extension

Published Feb. 26, 2023 1:14 p.m. EST

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are finalizing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension, per multiple sources. It'll be the fourth-largest guarantee in MLB history, behind those for Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts.

The Associated Press reported that Machado must pass a physical before the deal is finalized.

The news comes after the superstar third baseman shared that he planned to exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Padres after this season — and forfeit $150 million — after preliminary negotiations on an extension broke down.

Machado previously signed a 10-year, $300 million deal with San Diego in February 2019, a deal that gave him the right to terminate after this season and become a free agent. The soon-to-be 31-year-old's contract was a record for a free agent when he agreed to it and the second-largest in the league behind New York Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton’s $325 million. 

He's now tied for the 11th-highest after an offseason topped by a new deal for American League MVP Judge (nine years, $360 million). Los Angeles Angels outfielder Trout leads all major leaguers with a 12-year, $426.5 million deal.

The Padres had reportedly offered Machado a five-year, $105 million extension on top of the six years and $180 million he was owed on his 2019 deal. However, he was apparently seeking more than the $25.45 million a year Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts received (11 years, $280 million).

"Markets change," Machado previously said.

A six-time All-Star, Machado is coming off a season in which he finished second in the National League MVP voting. He batted .298 with 32 homers, 102 RBIs, a .366 on-base percentage and a .531 slugging percentage.

His presence helped the Padres go 89-73 and reach the NL Championship Series before falling to Philadelphia. The Padres have yet to win a World Series in their 54-year history.

In four seasons with the Padres, Machado has hit 108 home runs and driven in 340 runs while hitting .280/.352/.504 and winning a pair of Gold Gloves at third base.

So far this season, Machado has committed the league's first pitch-clock infraction in the Padres' Friday spring game after failing to step into the batter's box for his first pitch in a timely manner. All hitters must be in the box when there are eight seconds left on the clock. Machado wasn't, so he was called for a strike and began his at-bat with an 0-1 count.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

