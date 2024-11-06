Major League Baseball 2025 MLB next team odds: Where will Alonso, Bregman, Snell land? Published Nov. 6, 2024 3:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MLB free agency is about to start picking up.

And with that, there are a number of stars on the market.

Will those stars stay put with their current teams, or are they destined to take their talents elsewhere?

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for a few star players who are potentially on the move this winter, as of Nov. 6.

Alex Bregman next team:

Astros: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Tigers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Blue Jays: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Mariners: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Yankees: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Royals: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Any other team: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Mets: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Red Sox: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Bregman, 30, is a two-time All-Star third-baseman who has spent all of his nine professional years with the Astros, helping them win the World Series in 2017 and 2022. This past season, he registered the third-lowest batting average of his career (.260). He tallied 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 145 games, and won his first Golden Glove. The Astros offered Bregman a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer on Monday.

Blake Snell next team:

Mets: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Yankees: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Red Sox: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Dodgers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Padres: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cubs: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Tigers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Any other team: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Angels: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Snell, 31, has served as an ace for three different franchises over the course of his nine-year career. He spent five years in Tampa Bay, three in San Diego and pitched for San Francisco this past season. He's won two Cy Young awards, led the AL in ERA in 2018 and led the majors in ERA in 2023. This past season, he went 5-3 in 20 starts, registering a 3.12 ERA and 145 strikeouts. He opted out of his contract with the Giants last week, becoming a free agent.

Corbin Burnes next team:

Mets: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Red Sox: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dodgers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cubs: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Padres: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Orioles: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Any other team: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Tigers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Giants: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Burnes, 30, spent the first six years of his career in Milwaukee, winning the NL Cy Young award in 2021. He also led the league in ERA that year. He's a four-time All-Star, and last season was his first in a new city. He went 15-9 in 32 starts for the Orioles, posting a 2.92 ERA with 181 Ks. The Orioles offered Burnes a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer on Monday.

Max Fried next team:

Cubs: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Dodgers: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Red Sox: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tigers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Braves: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Padres: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Mets: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Giants: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Angels: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Fried, 30, has spent all eight of his pro years in Atlanta, where he's been a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner. He went 11-10 in 29 starts this past season, with a 3.25 ERA and 166 Ks. The Braves offered Fried a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer on Monday.

Pete Alonso

Next team odds:

Nationals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Mets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Any other team: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Mariners: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Red Sox: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Yankees: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Tigers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Giants: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Angels: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

The Polar Bear, 29, is a Mets icon, and has spent all six of his professional years in New York. He's a four-time All-Star and won the Home Run Derby twice. He played 162 games this past season, tallying 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. The Mets offered Alonso a one-year, $21.05 million qualifying offer on Monday.

