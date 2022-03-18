Major League Baseball Kenley Jansen, longtime Dodgers closer, joins Braves 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

On the same day the Dodgers introduced former Braves star Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles media, Atlanta struck back with a free-agent heist of its own.

The Braves have signed longtime L.A. closer Kenley Jansen to a one-year deal worth $16 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jansen — a former catcher from Curacao who converted to pitching in the minor leagues — has been a rock at the backend of the Dodgers' bullpen for more than a decade.

In 12 seasons with the club, the three-time All-Star has saved 350 regular-seasons games, striking out 1,022 batters in 705 innings. Jansen sports a career ERA of 2.37 and a WHIP of 0.928. He also has 19 saves across 57 postseason appearances.

The 6-5, 265-pounder finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2017, when he led the league with 41 saves and racked up 109 strikeouts in 68.1 innings.

As far as the Dodgers' bullpen goes, Blake Treinen figures to have the upper hand on taking over closer duties. The 33-year-old right-hander earned seven saves last season and struck out 85 batters in 72.1 innings.

The Dodgers could also look outside the organization for help. Their bullpen ranked fifth in MLB in WAR last season, according to Fangraphs.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.