José Altuve will skip All-Star Game; Marcus Semien to start at 2B for AL
Houston Astros second baseman José Altuve will skip the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, paving the way for the Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien to start at second base for the American League in his home ballpark, MLB and the Astros announced Thursday.
Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP, is a nine-time All-Star but has not participated in the game since 2018. He bowed out when named to the AL All-Star team in 2021 and 2022 citing minor injuries. Twins infielder Willi Castro has been added to the AL All-Star roster in Altuve's place.
The 34-year-old Altuve has remained one of baseball's most reliable all-around hitters in his 14th MLB season. Entering Thursday, he was hitting .309 with an .823 OPS, 13 home runs and 41 RBIs.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game takes place Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 MLB All-Star rosters: By the numbers
Tyler Glasnow injury spotlights Dodgers’ starting pitching need
Phillies All-Star slugger Bryce Harper out against Dodgers with bruised left hand
-
Adolis García, Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson headline 2024 Home Run Derby
MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Red Sox? Orioles or Phillies?
-
2024 MLB All-Star Rosters: Rosters, starters after voting
2024 Home Run Derby: Participants, how to watch, start time
2024 MLB MVP odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani separate from the pack
-
2024 MLB All-Star rosters: By the numbers
Tyler Glasnow injury spotlights Dodgers’ starting pitching need
Phillies All-Star slugger Bryce Harper out against Dodgers with bruised left hand
-
Adolis García, Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson headline 2024 Home Run Derby
MLB All-Star rosters: Ranking every team’s biggest snub
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Red Sox? Orioles or Phillies?
-
2024 MLB All-Star Rosters: Rosters, starters after voting
2024 Home Run Derby: Participants, how to watch, start time
2024 MLB MVP odds: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani separate from the pack