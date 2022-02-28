Joey Gallo, Bryce Harper poke fun on social media amid MLB lockout

Major League Baseball
3 hours ago

Joey Gallo's got jokes.

Amid the ongoing MLB lockout, the New York Yankees outfielder took to social media on Monday to share a few snapshots from his newly-minted professional profile.

But it's not what you might think.

LinkedIn describes itself as "the world's largest professional network with 810 million members in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide," and it's mainly used for seeking professional opportunities — hence Gallo's joining the platform. 

Gallo listed his current and former employers — the Yankees and the Texas Rangers — along with a very specific skill set that includes "striking out," "hitting into the shift" and "getting dressed weird."

He wasn't the only major-leaguer having some fun on Monday.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper also got in on the action, posting a photo of himself in a uniform for the Yomiuri Giants — a professional baseball team based in Tokyo. 

"You up?" Harper wrote on Instagram to the Japan-based team. "Got some time to kill." 

Atlanta Braves ace Luke Jackson took a page out of Harper's book, following suit with his own message to Toros De Tijuana — a Mexican baseball team based in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Monday is the deadline that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred imposed for players and owners to reach a deal before regular-season games start getting canceled this season, per the New York Post.

If these social media posts are any indication of how those agreements are going, it's safe to say there's still a lot to be ironed out.

And while it appears Gallo, Harper and others are just joking about taking their talents elsewere, it is possible for them to participate in a foreign program if they wanted to continue to play ball while the league sorts things out.

