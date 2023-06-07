Major League Baseball
Is Angels star Shohei Ohtani on his way out of Los Angeles?
Is Angels star Shohei Ohtani on his way out of Los Angeles?

Updated Jun. 7, 2023 9:17 a.m. ET

While the Los Angeles Angels seek to reach the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2014, Shohei Ohtani's future continues to be a cloud over the franchise, and the latest update is an ominous one.

On the latest edition of "Flippin' Bats," FOX Sports MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal said that while the Angels probably won't move Ohtani before the trade deadline in hopes of re-signing him, the two-way star is likely to leave as a free agent this offseason. 

"Do I think they're going to sign him? No, I don't think there's a chance they're going to sign him. But I don't know that [Angels owner] Arte Moreno believes that, and nor if I'm Arte Moreno would I believe that," Rosenthal said. "I'm gonna be confident in myself to sell this guy on what might be happening with Anaheim. 

"The problem is Ohtani has been there awhile now. He has seen what's happened in Anaheim, and I can't imagine he's all that happy with it. Yes, there's a chance [the Angels trade Ohtani], but I would say it's pretty minimal at this point."

Through Tuesday, Ohtani has 16 home runs and 42 RBIs while owning a .276/.352/.552 batting line. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a 3.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 96 strikeouts across 12 starts (71.0 innings). His next start is scheduled for Friday against the Seattle Mariners.

Ohtani, a two-time All-Star and the 2018 Rookie of the Year, won the 2021 American League MVP and was the runner-up for the award last season.

The Angels are 32-30, good for third in the AL West and nine games behind the Texas Rangers.

On other fronts, Rosenthal noted that the Rangers (40-20) will be buyers before the MLB trade deadline, while the Chicago White Sox are more likely to buy than sell despite being 27-35. He also noted that Kansas City Royals reliever Aroldis Chapman is "guaranteed" to be moved, while Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians will be available.

