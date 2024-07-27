Major League Baseball Freddie Freeman placed on family emergency list by Los Angeles Dodgers Updated Jul. 27, 2024 6:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the family emergency list by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Houston Astros and returned to Los Angeles.

"He's on the family emergency list, and I think you have seven days, potentially nine days," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We're just trying to let him spend time with his family and pray that things continue to improve. I don't know his time, and I know for me, personally, it was just kind of waiting to hear from him and when he wants to come back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberts said after Friday night's game that Freeman's 3-year-old son, Maximus, was undergoing tests, and he expected Freeman to miss the series.

"I talked to Freddie, obviously, before he left. I was texting with him as he was flying, checked in on him last night, and they're just continuing to get tests," Roberts said Saturday. "My encouragement was to remain hopeful."

An eight-time All-Star, Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 homers, 67 RBIs and a .888 OPS.

Roberts said Cavan Biggio and Kiké Hernández will get time at first in Freeman's absence.

Catcher Hunter Feduccia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share