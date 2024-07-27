Major League Baseball
Freddie Freeman placed on family emergency list by Los Angeles Dodgers
Major League Baseball

Freddie Freeman placed on family emergency list by Los Angeles Dodgers

Updated Jul. 27, 2024 6:42 p.m. ET

All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was placed on the family emergency list by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Houston Astros and returned to Los Angeles.

"He's on the family emergency list, and I think you have seven days, potentially nine days," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We're just trying to let him spend time with his family and pray that things continue to improve. I don't know his time, and I know for me, personally, it was just kind of waiting to hear from him and when he wants to come back."

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberts said after Friday night's game that Freeman's 3-year-old son, Maximus, was undergoing tests, and he expected Freeman to miss the series.

"I talked to Freddie, obviously, before he left. I was texting with him as he was flying, checked in on him last night, and they're just continuing to get tests," Roberts said Saturday. "My encouragement was to remain hopeful."

An eight-time All-Star, Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 homers, 67 RBIs and a .888 OPS.

Roberts said Cavan Biggio and Kiké Hernández will get time at first in Freeman's absence.

Catcher Hunter Feduccia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Orioles all-in on Skubal? Who lands White Sox stars? 5 burning trade deadline questions

Orioles all-in on Skubal? Who lands White Sox stars? 5 burning trade deadline questions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes