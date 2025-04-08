Major League Baseball
Yankees' Cody Bellinger scratched with suspected food poisoning
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Cody Bellinger scratched with suspected food poisoning

Updated Apr. 8, 2025 2:28 p.m. ET

Cody Bellinger was scratched from the New York Yankees lineup against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday with a suspected case of food poisoning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger started dealing with an upset stomach on Monday night, after the Yankees lost 6-2 to the Tigers to start a three-game series in Detroit.

"I think he had some wings, maybe," Boone told reporters.

Bellinger was at Comerica Park for Tuesday's game and Boone said he might be available later in the game.

Bellinger is hitting .233 with one homer and six RBIs in eight games this season, the 29-year-old's first with the Yankees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

