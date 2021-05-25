Major League Baseball Ben Verlander's 'Flippin' Bats' welcomes Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Across Major League Baseball, 2021 has been the Year of the No-Hitter.

As such, it's only right that Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley, one of the six pitchers who have already tossed a no-hitter this season, joined Ben Verlander on "Flippin' Bats" to discuss the significance of the career-defining moment.

Miley is a 12-year veteran who has pitched for pennant-winning teams such as the 2019 Houston Astros and storied franchises such as the Boston Red Sox, but the no-hitter he threw against the Cleveland Indians in early May stands as his crowning individual achievement.

Apparently, he didn't feel great warming up before the start.

"I didn't feel terribly bad, but I wasn't locating pitches in the pen," Miley said. "They were announcing my numbers in my starts over the PA in Cleveland, and they were not good at all. I looked at Tucker [Barnhart] and said, ‘I’m due.' It's wild how that happens. My last start in Colorado, I felt great in the bullpen, couldn't miss a spot, and then I couldn't get anybody out."

Although Miley didn't feel his best before the no-hitter, there might be an explanation for his performance: His son placed an Incredible Hulk tattoo on his arm a few days before the game.

"I actually had tried to take It off," he said. "Two or three days previous before the game, we were playing at home, we were playing superheroes, and he slaps this Hulk tattoo on me. I'm thinking it's going to go away. I wasn't pitching for three or four more days until then. I get to Cleveland, and it's still there. It hadn't faded … so I just rode with it."

The no-hitter has been Miley's claim to fame so far this season, but he also discussed with Verlander some changes he would make if he were given the opportunity to be MLB commissioner.

At the top of his list? Removing technology from the games.

"I feel like it gives such an advantage both ways. I think that is why we were seeing so many strikeouts and home runs. Guys go up to the plate looking for one thing to hit because they know we throw it and exactly where we throw it."

