Major League Baseball Edwin Díaz ejected for foreign substance before throwing pitch in Mets' win over Cubs Published Jun. 23, 2024 10:56 p.m. ET

Luis Severino tossed six shutout innings, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo hit back-to-back homers and the New York Mets topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday night after closer Edwin Díaz was ejected in the ninth before throwing a pitch.

Díaz came on to try to seal the victory, but was tossed for having a foreign substance after umpires inspected his hands and glove. Díaz faces a 10-game suspension as the result of Sunday's ejection.

Mets' Edwin Díaz is ejected from game vs. Cubs after umpire checks him for sticky substance

Drew Smith got two outs in place of Díaz before Jake Diekman struck out pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom for his third save for the Mets, who have won four straight series.

Severino (5-2) struck out a season-high 10 and allowed three hits for New York, which has won 10 of 13 and improved to 13-6 in June. Mark Vientos added a solo homer for the Mets.

Christopher Morel homered for Chicago, which has dropped 10 of its last 16.

Javier Assad (4-3), who has gone seven starts without a win, gave up seven hits and walked one in 4 1/3 innings.

New York's victory came hours after the Cubs unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandburg outside Wrigley Field.

