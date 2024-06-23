Edwin Díaz ejected for foreign substance before throwing pitch in Mets' win over Cubs
Luis Severino tossed six shutout innings, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo hit back-to-back homers and the New York Mets topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Sunday night after closer Edwin Díaz was ejected in the ninth before throwing a pitch.
Díaz came on to try to seal the victory, but was tossed for having a foreign substance after umpires inspected his hands and glove. Díaz faces a 10-game suspension as the result of Sunday's ejection.
Drew Smith got two outs in place of Díaz before Jake Diekman struck out pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom for his third save for the Mets, who have won four straight series.
Severino (5-2) struck out a season-high 10 and allowed three hits for New York, which has won 10 of 13 and improved to 13-6 in June. Mark Vientos added a solo homer for the Mets.
Christopher Morel homered for Chicago, which has dropped 10 of its last 16.
Javier Assad (4-3), who has gone seven starts without a win, gave up seven hits and walked one in 4 1/3 innings.
New York's victory came hours after the Cubs unveiled a statue of Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandburg outside Wrigley Field.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
MLB's greatest living HOFer? Braves still title contenders? Mets trade Pete Alonso?
Steven Kwan and MLB's top 10 pursuits of .400 since Ted Williams
Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Mets-Cubs, Braves-Yankees, Brewers-Padres
-
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
-
MLB's greatest living HOFer? Braves still title contenders? Mets trade Pete Alonso?
Steven Kwan and MLB's top 10 pursuits of .400 since Ted Williams
Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Mets-Cubs, Braves-Yankees, Brewers-Padres
-
Longest Home Runs in MLB History
2024 MLB All-Star Game: Voting leaders, rosters, starting lineups
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later