Craig Kimbrel wobbles but passes first test as Dodgers' closer

By Pedro Moura

FOX Sports MLB Writer

To find fault in the 2022 Dodgers’ roster, you must scrutinize it. There have been worse All-Star Game lineups than the Opening Day nine L.A. rolled out Friday at Coors Field. The Dodgers' ace, Walker Buehler, is increasingly a favorite to win the NL Cy Young. Their No. 2 starter, Julio Urías, won 20 games in 2021.

If there’s an area of concern, it’s either Cody Bellinger’s wholly uncertain current hitting abilities or the back end of the bullpen. The Dodgers took a late, surprising step toward buttressing the latter by acquiring Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox seven days before Opening Day.

Even Kimbrel, though, arrived with some attached concern.

The eight-time All-Star was wild and ineffective after he moved south from the Cubs to the White Sox at last season’s deadline. He was also wild and ineffective in 2020, and in 2019, and in 2022 spring training, for that matter. But the Dodgers bet on his superlative track record, and his strikeout stuff, in opting to part with outfielder AJ Pollock in an unusual direct exchange.

Kimbrel, 33, passed his first Dodgers test in Friday’s opener, but with some wobbles. While he secured the save in L.A.'s 5-3 win over the lowly Colorado Rockies, he surrendered as many extra-base hits as the rest of his teammates combined. Two doubles meant Kris Bryant batted as the potential tying run with two outs in the ninth inning. Kimbrel proceeded to strike him out on three pitches, Bryant unable to match his pure stuff.

Why the Rockies signed Bryant to his blockbuster deal, we may never know. To contend this season, Colorado needed far more than a power-hitting 30-year-old who fits best as a corner outfielder. But now they have Bryant under contract through 2028.

We know exactly why the Dodgers traded for Kimbrel, and it is not to close out April games against the Rockies. They traded for him for October, where his predecessor, Kenley Jansen, was not always reliable. And the rest of the Dodgers' 2022 bullpen appears vicious enough that it may not much matter if Kimbrel takes a while to find his form.

On Friday, his three set-up men were Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson. Graterol is one of the sport’s hardest throwers, Treinen one of its nastiest, and Hudson a wily veteran who threw the last pitch of a World Series two-and-a-half years ago. There’s plenty more behind them, too, especially early. With two extra April roster spots, the Dodgers carried 11 relievers on Opening Day. An entire bullpen’s worth of pitchers, seven, went unused, despite their starter lasting only five innings.

The Dodgers won’t play an actual good baseball team for another 10 days, when the Atlanta Braves come to Los Angeles. The reworked post-lockout schedule allows the Dodgers to ease into the 2022 season, in what amounts to a perfect situation for Kimbrel. Behind what could be one of the best offenses ever assembled, he should receive plenty of multi-run save chances.

That offense’s ability became obvious during Friday’s fourth inning, when L.A. quickly forced a previously effective Kyle Freeland out of the game in a matter of minutes. Down to the last strike of the inning, No. 9 hitter Gavin Lux battled back to deliver a hit back up the middle. Minutes later, Mookie Betts doubled him in. Two more Dodgers scored shortly.

Opposing pitchers will receive no breaks as they attempt to traverse this order. No hitter would ever describe Kimbrel as an easy at-bat, either. Even when he is not right, he is uncomfortable to face, from the strangely intimidating set-up to the fierce fastball and frequent wildness.

Friday marked the 373rd save of his career. He could earn plenty more during this regular season, as Los Angeles pushes for another 100-win season. The Dodgers parted with some of their beloved depth to get him because they believe he can still be one of the sport’s best relievers.

Currently, he’s not operating at that level. Within the industry, Treinen is considered a better bet to get three outs. But by bringing in Kimbrel, the Dodgers earned themselves the ability to use Treinen wherever they see fit within games, not necessarily the ninth inning.

The ninth will be Kimbrel’s alone, unless he is tired or unless he struggles — for an extended period. The Dodgers will give him plenty of leeway. They can afford it, as Friday showed.

Pedro Moura is the national baseball writer for FOX Sports. He most recently covered the Dodgers for three seasons for The Athletic. Previously, he spent five years covering the Angels and Dodgers for the Orange County Register and L.A. Times. More previously, he covered his alma mater, USC, for ESPNLosAngeles.com. The son of Brazilian immigrants, he grew up in the Southern California suburbs. Follow him on Twitter @pedromoura.

