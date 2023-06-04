Major League Baseball Braves' Marcell Ozuna benched for lack of hustle Published Jun. 4, 2023 10:39 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Following Sunday's game, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Marcell Ozuna, the team's designated hitter, was taken out of the game due to a lack of hustle.

In the fourth inning of the Braves' 8-5 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ozuna hit a powerful drive to deep center field off Zac Gallen.

However, instead of running immediately after making contact, Ozuna remained at home plate, watching the ball sail. As a result, what could have been a home run hit an overhang just below the line and settled for a 415-foot single.

Snitker made the decision to replace Ozuna with Sean Murphy in the sixth inning, who went 0-3 at the plate after replacing Ozuna.

"I guarantee he feels worse than I do for having to take him out," Snitker said.

Ozuna, a 32-year-old two-time All-Star, is hitting .227 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs this season.

Ozuna is in the third season of a four-year, $65 million contract which he signed prior to the 2021 season.

