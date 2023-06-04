Braves' Marcell Ozuna benched for lack of hustle
Following Sunday's game, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Marcell Ozuna, the team's designated hitter, was taken out of the game due to a lack of hustle.
In the fourth inning of the Braves' 8-5 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ozuna hit a powerful drive to deep center field off Zac Gallen.
However, instead of running immediately after making contact, Ozuna remained at home plate, watching the ball sail. As a result, what could have been a home run hit an overhang just below the line and settled for a 415-foot single.
Snitker made the decision to replace Ozuna with Sean Murphy in the sixth inning, who went 0-3 at the plate after replacing Ozuna.
"I guarantee he feels worse than I do for having to take him out," Snitker said.
Ozuna, a 32-year-old two-time All-Star, is hitting .227 with 11 homers and 23 RBIs this season.
Ozuna is in the third season of a four-year, $65 million contract which he signed prior to the 2021 season.
