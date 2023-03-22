Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Astros' Jose Altuve undergoes thumb surgery, out at least two months

Published Mar. 22, 2023 9:03 p.m. EDT

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve had surgery Wednesday on his broken right thumb, an injury that occurred when he was hit by a pitch on Saturday while playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals against the United States.

Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters Wednesday that Altuve will not be able to "resume baseball activity" for two months, which means his 2023 season debut with the Astros will likely come sometime well after that date.

The Astros announced that the 32-year-old Altuve had the procedure done in Houston and will stay there to begin his rehabilitation, with only one week left in spring training. The Astros will fly there on Sunday following their final Grapefruit League game in Florida, before playing a pair of exhibitions against their Triple-A team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, in Texas.

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, batted .300 with 103 runs, 28 homers and 18 steals for the World Series champion Astros last season. Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley are the leading candidates to fill in for Altuve at second base until his return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Altuve hit by pitch, exits

Altuve hit by pitch, exits
Venezuela's Jose Altuve was drilled by a pitch and came out of the game vs. the USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Altuve is not the only MLB star who was hurt in World Baseball Classic play. Mets closer Edwin Díaz will miss the 2023 season because of a torn patellar tendon in his right knee as the freak result of an on-field celebration after he closed out a WBC win for Puerto Rico. Altuve's Astros teammate Kyle Tucker is also currently day-to-day after hitting a foul ball off his ankle while batting for Team USA in that same Saturday game against Venezuela.

The United States beat Venezuela 9-7 in that game and eventually advanced to the championship round before losing to Japan 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Houston Astros
World Baseball Classic
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: JuJu Smith-Schuster: I joined Patriots because of Bill Belichick
JuJu Smith-Schuster: I joined Patriots because of Bill Belichick
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes