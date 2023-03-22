MLB will allow some pitch clock delays after player input
Major League Baseball has clarified its new pitch-clock rules. The league will now allow umpires to delay the start of the pitch clock after big swings in which a hitter loses footing or when a pitcher covers first base, third or home, in addition to other clarifications announced Wednesday.
In a memo issued by the commissioner’s office, we also learned that if a catcher ends an inning on base, at bat or on deck, an umpire may determine the catcher needs additional time and allow the pitcher another warmup throw and the catcher to throw to second base.
MLB announced that whether a defensive team violated the new shift restrictions will be subject to a video review only involving the first player to touch a ball after a pitch.
The league also said that after a batter uses his one allowed timeout during a plate appearance, the clock shall start when the hitter indicates he is ready in addition to the previous specification when he returned to the batter’s box.
The clarifications ahead of March 30 openers were contained in a four-page memo sent by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill to managers, general managers and assistant general managers, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.
"They’re important in my mind because they’re responsive to things players said to us," Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday night before Japan beat the United States 3-2 in the World Baseball Classic championship game.
Baseball’s 11-man competition committee, established in the labor agreement last March, adopted the pitch clock and shift limits last September over the opposition of the four players on the panel. MLB set the pitch clock at 15 seconds with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners.
The average time of spring training games through Monday was down 25 minutes to 2 hours, 36 minutes. Violations per game were 1.03 during the past week, down from 2.03 during spring training’s first week, according to the memo.
Teams were told that bat boys and girls in the visiting dugout will meet with the visiting club before each series to discuss the players' preferences. MLB said it will monitor the bat boys and girls to determine whether they contribute to non-compliance with the pace-of-game procedures.
MLB said it will issue guidance to teams Friday on use of PitchCom by pitchers. Catchers were allowed to use the device to call pitches last season, and pitchers were allowed to experiment with it during spring training.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
