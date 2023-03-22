National Football League Cowboys are set up to draft the best player available. What could that mean? Published Mar. 22, 2023 12:28 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

At the rate they're moving, the Cowboys are going to have all the hay in the barn by the start of April.

An unusual flurry of activity has continued into the second week of free agency. Nothing quite as splashy as a trade for Brandin Cooks or Stephon Gilmore, but this front office has maintained a steady stream of smart signings. They filled out the running-back depth chart by bringing back Rico Dowdle and signing Ronald Jones Jr. They brought back Dante Fowler Jr., who chalked up six sacks as a role player last year. They also addressed their offensive-line depth by signing a versatile veteran in Chuma Edoga.

Honestly, we shouldn't be surprised if they've signed a nose tackle or a kicker before the week is over.

It's a dream scenario for a team that loves to draft. The Cowboys have patched the holes in their roster even more efficiently than they usually do, and now they're in place for the most coveted of all strategies: Best player available. As my fellow draft nerds can attest, BPA is largely a myth. There's too much politics and too little job security for teams to truly draft the best player available, regardless of roster construction.

With the Cowboys setting themselves up this effectively, though, we can dare to dream.

In the spirit of that fleeting philosophy, I thought it would be fun to look at what the BPA approach might look like in 2023, with Dallas holding the No. 26 overall pick in the draft and their options largely shrouded in uncertainty.

Reinforce the Trenches

The first scenario might be the most fun to me, because the Cowboys positively do not need an offensive tackle. They just drafted Tyler Smith a year ago, they've got Tyron Smith returning on a re-structured deal and they have Terence Steele back on a restricted tender. Still, Harrison is a damn good player at one of the game's most important position. He spent the vast majority of his Oklahoma career playing left tackle, but he has played on the right side.

He could begin his career as a swing tackle, or perhaps he could start at right tackle while Steele works his way back from a torn ACL. Maybe Harrison's presence on the roster would event prompt the coaching staff to move Tyler Smith back inside — at least for this season.

It would require some maneuvering, but it sounds like a good problem to have. It's not often you find yourself with four quality tackles on the same roster.

Bijan Stays in Texas

This shouldn't come as a shock if you've been awake or aware at all this draft season. Bijan Robinson is the best running back in this draft class —likely the best running back in the last five draft classes. He's ranked fifth overall on Rob Rang's big board. Robinson also plays the most undervalued position in the sport. It feels unlikely, though entirely possible, that he slides into the back half of the first round.

The ongoing debate about positional value versus individual talent has been fierce. Robinson would immediately add a third home run threat to the Dallas offense, to go with Tony Pollard and Brandin Cooks. But history tells us that quality running backs can be found at every level of the draft. There are merits to both sides of the argument, but good luck getting anyone to come off their stance.

It would be a fun debate. The best running back of the past several years, or the third-best tight end in this class? The fourth-best receiver? A defensive tackle, which they haven't spent a first-round pick on in 32 years? Who knows what they'd do, but just remember that Jerry Jones has used big-time picks on Emmitt Smith, Felix Jones and Ezekiel Elliott, and he still has the final say.

How good is Bijan Robinson? Texas did not have a great offensive line this season, but Bijan Robinson still balled out during the season.

Add Another Edge

I'll admit, this one feels like a reach. Even acknowledging the goofiness of the draft, which allowed CeeDee Lamb to fall to pick No. 17 in 2020, this feels like a step too far. There aren't many people on earth who can do what Nolan Smith does, and his freaky performance at the NFL Combine underscored that fact.

Regardless, it's a thought exercise. Maybe Nolan Smith is on the board, maybe it's Iowa's Lukas Van Ness or Iowa State's Will McDonald.

It's hard to see a path to the field. DeMarcus Lawrence has two years remaining on his reworked deal, and obviously Micah Parsons is going to rush the passer. Sam Williams is a promising young player, and both Fowler and Dorance Armstrong are still here. Still, you don't draft away from a talented edge rusher. They're among the hardest players to find, and they don't often fall far down the board. If the right guy slips, don't overthink it.

Drafting Smith or a player like him would give defensive coordinator Dan Quinn one of the most enviable pass rushes in the league. It would go a long way toward alleviating concerns at cornerback, because a secondary's best friend is consistent pressure. On top of that, it'd give Quinn some fun options with personnel. With the different combinations we've seen during his two years calling the defense, my guess is he wouldn't struggle to find ways to get guys onto the field. The only problem is that it sounds too good to be true. But if Smith or someone like him is a possibility, I wouldn't hesitate.

