Mike Trout commits to Team USA for 2026 WBC
The 2023 World Baseball Classic has been a huge success, and the next iteration is only three years away. Count Mike Trout in for the international tournament.
The Los Angeles Angels superstar pledged before Tuesday's title game versus Japan that he will play again for Team USA in the 2026 WBC.
"I already told them [Team USA] I'm doing the next one, so I'm already in," Trout revealed on FS1's WBC pregame show. "If I'm DH-ing, playing left field, whatever they want, I'm in, I'm in," Trout said. "And I think that's coming from all the guys talking to them and just how proud we are of wearing that across our chest. Just coming out here and in the ninth inning hearing the USA chants, it's special, man."
Trout entered Tuesday's WBC Championship Game with one home run, one stolen base and seven RBIs to his name while posting a .348/.464/.652 batting line across 23 tournament at-bats.
Trout, 31, a three-time MLB MVP and 10-time All-Star, is entering his 13th big-league season.
- Dramatic WBC has left many teams heartbroken. But it's a huge win for baseball
- WBC championship preview: USA faces fiercest test yet in clash with Japan
- Japan stuns Mexico in WBC semifinal, will face USA for title
- Randy Arozarena's big-game legacy grows amid Mexico's improbable WBC run
- Trea Turner, USA go deep again, rout Cuba to advance to WBC final
- Trea Turner grand slam leads USA over Venezuela into WBC semifinal
- How to watch the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Finals, TV, schedule, dates
