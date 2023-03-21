World Baseball Classic
Mike Trout commits to Team USA for 2026 WBC

Published Mar. 21, 2023 7:58 p.m. EDT

The 2023 World Baseball Classic has been a huge success, and the next iteration is only three years away. Count Mike Trout in for the international tournament.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar pledged before Tuesday's title game versus Japan that he will play again for Team USA in the 2026 WBC.

Mike Trout talks playing for Team USA in WBC final against Japan

Mike Trout joined the "MLB on FOX" crew to talk about the emotions of playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic final against Japan and also playing against Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani. 

"I already told them [Team USA] I'm doing the next one, so I'm already in," Trout revealed on FS1's WBC pregame show. "If I'm DH-ing, playing left field, whatever they want, I'm in, I'm in," Trout said. "And I think that's coming from all the guys talking to them and just how proud we are of wearing that across our chest. Just coming out here and in the ninth inning hearing the USA chants, it's special, man."

Trout entered Tuesday's WBC Championship Game with one home run, one stolen base and seven RBIs to his name while posting a .348/.464/.652 batting line across 23 tournament at-bats.

Trout, 31, a three-time MLB MVP and 10-time All-Star, is entering his 13th big-league season.

