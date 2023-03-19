Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Astros’ Jose Altuve has broken right thumb, needs surgery

Published Mar. 19, 2023 5:50 p.m. EDT

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has a broken right thumb and needs surgery after getting hurt in Venezuela’s 9-7 quarterfinal loss to the United States at the World Baseball Classic.

The Astros said Sunday they will announce a prognosis for the second baseman after the operation.

The eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP fell after he was struck by a 95.9 mph sinker from Colorado reliever Daniel Bard in the fifth inning Saturday night. Altuve grimaced as he walked off with an athletic trainer.

Altuve’s injury occurred three days after New York Mets All-Star closer Edwin Díaz sustained a season-ending knee injury during the postgame celebration of Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic. Díaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee and had surgery on Thursday.

"It appears it could be a while," Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday at spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Altuve returned for a medical examination.

Utilityman Mauricio Dubon, who batted .208 games last season, is expected to move into the Astros’ lineup to replace Altuve.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

