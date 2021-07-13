Major League Baseball Sights & sounds from Day 3 at the MLB All-Star Game 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After a fun few days of activities, it's finally time for the big game!

On Sunday, the day was packed with the Futures Game and MLB Draft . On Monday, the thrills came fast and furious in the Home Run Derby, with Pete Alonso holding off Shohei Ohtani and six other prolific sluggers to defend his title.

It was all an enticing buildup for Tuesday's All-Star Game (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX), which will feature two lineups stacked with some of the best talent the sport has to offer.

Max Scherzer will take the mound as NL starter, while the AL's Ohtani will become the first player in All-Star Game history to pull double duty as both starting pitcher and leadoff hitter.

FOX Sports MLB Writers Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Ben Verlander and Pedro Moura are all on the ground in Denver to bring you the sights and sounds from Coors Field.

Here are the highlights from Day 3:

Ben Verlander produced a special-edition episode of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast straight from Denver, featuring his mission to meet Ohtani and interviews with several All-Stars, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge and more.

Speaking of interviews with All-Stars, here what MLBers had to say about two-way sensation Ohtani.

On Monday at All-Star media day, Ben Verlander talked to MLB players about Shohei Ohtani’s amazing first half of the season. Hear just how blown away Ohtani's peers are by his performance.

And here's what some of them would change if they could be commissioner for a day.

Watch more than a dozen MLB All-Stars weigh in on which rules they would make — or do away with — if they were the commissioner for a day.

One All-Star to keep an eye on Tuesday night is Jesse Winker, a rising star you might not have heard too much about. Pedro Moura has that story.

Another name to watch is Tatis, who might or might not be the new face of baseball.

Ben Verlander chats with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. about being the face of MLB and what has caught his attention this season.

But before the game itself, it was time for the purple carpet (purple like the Colorado Rockies — get it?), with stars, mascots and more coming through.

