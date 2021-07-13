Major League Baseball
Sights & sounds from Day 3 at the MLB All-Star Game Sights & sounds from Day 3 at the MLB All-Star Game
Major League Baseball

Sights & sounds from Day 3 at the MLB All-Star Game

46 mins ago

After a fun few days of activities, it's finally time for the big game!

On Sunday, the day was packed with the Futures Game and MLB Draft. On Monday, the thrills came fast and furious in the Home Run Derby, with Pete Alonso holding off Shohei Ohtani and six other prolific sluggers to defend his title

It was all an enticing buildup for Tuesday's All-Star Game (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX), which will feature two lineups stacked with some of the best talent the sport has to offer.

Max Scherzer will take the mound as NL starter, while the AL's Ohtani will become the first player in All-Star Game history to pull double duty as both starting pitcher and leadoff hitter.

FOX Sports MLB Writers Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Ben Verlander and Pedro Moura are all on the ground in Denver to bring you the sights and sounds from Coors Field.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Here are the highlights from Day 3:

Ben Verlander produced a special-edition episode of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast straight from Denver, featuring his mission to meet Ohtani and interviews with several All-Stars, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge and more.

Speaking of interviews with All-Stars, here what MLBers had to say about two-way sensation Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani's incredible first half in the words of MLB All-Stars ' Flippin' Bats
On Monday at All-Star media day, Ben Verlander talked to MLB players about Shohei Ohtani’s amazing first half of the season. Hear just how blown away Ohtani's peers are by his performance.

And here's what some of them would change if they could be commissioner for a day.

MLB All-Stars tell us what rules they would change if they were commissioner for a day
Watch more than a dozen MLB All-Stars weigh in on which rules they would make — or do away with — if they were the commissioner for a day.

One All-Star to keep an eye on Tuesday night is Jesse Winker, a rising star you might not have heard too much about. Pedro Moura has that story.

Another name to watch is Tatis, who might or might not be the new face of baseball.

Padres' shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. on being the face of baseball
Ben Verlander chats with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. about being the face of MLB and what has caught his attention this season.

But before the game itself, it was time for the purple carpet (purple like the Colorado Rockies — get it?), with stars, mascots and more coming through.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
MLB All-Star Game: What To Know
Major League Baseball

MLB All-Star Game: What To Know

MLB All-Star Game: What To Know
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is live from Denver on Tuesday! Here's what you need to know about the Midsummer Classic.
1 hour ago
The Home Run Derby Guy
Major League Baseball

The Home Run Derby Guy

The Home Run Derby Guy
Pete Alonso asserted his Derby dominance on Monday in Denver. Jake Mintz has the highlights from an incredible night at Coors.
13 hours ago
'This Is Me, Believing In Myself'
Major League Baseball

'This Is Me, Believing In Myself'

'This Is Me, Believing In Myself'
First-time All-Star Jesse Winker has found another level by playing freely and letting his emotions show, Pedro Moura writes.
14 hours ago
A College Connection
Major League Baseball

A College Connection

A College Connection
How do you pick a Home Run Derby pitcher? Baltimore's Trey Mancini went back in time for a dependable arm, Jake Mintz writes.
15 hours ago
Sights & Sounds: Day 2 In Denver
Major League Baseball

Sights & Sounds: Day 2 In Denver

Sights & Sounds: Day 2 In Denver
The Mets' Pete Alonso defended his title at the Home Run Derby. Check out the top moments from Day 2 at Denver's Coors Field!
15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes