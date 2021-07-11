Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game 2021: How to watch, time, channel, lineups and more 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB All-Star Game is back!

After the pandemic caused the event to be canceled last year, the Midsummer Classic returns this week, and for the first time in 23 years, it's being held at Denver's Coors Field.

There are multiple great events over the next few days, culminating with the All-Star Game itself on Tuesday night. Pregame coverage for the big game will begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here's everything you should know ahead of the action:

What is the All-Star Game?

It's the single greatest collection of talent in Major League Baseball.

The game occurs annually at the midway point of the MLB season, as the best players from the American League and National League compete against one another.

How does it work?

Each team consists of 34 players. The starting position players for each team are voted in by the fans, and the pitchers (eight) and one backup player for each position are selected by the players. The managers fill out the rest of the roster.

The managers for the AL and NL All-Star teams are the managers of the clubs that reached the World Series the season prior.

That means Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the managers this year, marking Roberts' third straight All-Star Game as NL manager.

Who are the starters for the All-Star Game?

For the National League, the lineup is:

- Buster Posey, C (Giants)

- Freddie Freeman, 1B (Braves)

- Adam Frazier, 2B (Pirates)

- Nolan Arenado, 3B (Cardinals)

- Fernando Tatis Jr., SS (Padres)

- Ronald Acuña Jr., OF (Braves)

- Nick Castellanos, OF (Reds)

- Jesse Winker, OF (Reds)

For the American League, the lineup is:

- Salvador Perez, C (Royals)

- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B (Blue Jays)

- Marcus Semien, 2B (Blue Jays)

- Rafael Devers, 3B (Red Sox)

- Xander Bogaerts, SS (Red Sox)

- Mike Trout, OF (Angels)*

- Aaron Judge, OF (Yankees)

- Teoscar Hernández, OF (Blue Jays)

- Shohei Ohtani, DH (Angels)

*Trout, who has been out since May 17 due to a right calf strain, is unlikely to play.

The full American and National League rosters, including pitchers and reserves, can be found here.

Which players should I keep an eye on?

Ohtani is set to become the first player in baseball history to hit and pitch in the All-Star Game, so it is fair to assume that all eyes will be on him Tuesday. Through Saturday night's games, he was leading the majors with 33 home runs and also sported a 3.49 ERA on the mound.

Also, veteran Kansas City backstop Salvador Perez will make his seventh appearance – and sixth start – as the American League catcher. Perez will be the Royals' only representative in Denver.

Guerrero and Tatis are definitely worth monitoring as well. A pair of rising young stars in the game, Guerrero and Tatis entered Sunday's games tied for second in the majors in home runs, with 28.

Another young star who was set to start for the NL, Acuña, will have to miss the festivities after injuring his knee on Saturday night. He will need surgery to repair his knee and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Which team is the favorite?

The American League is on a seven-game winning streak, but the National League has kept it competitive overall, trailing only 45-43-2 all-time.

Plus, while the AL might have the greatest singular talent in the sport with Ohtani, the NL can claim four of the five home run leaders, as well as four of the five ERA leaders among starting pitchers, with Jacob deGrom, Kevin Gausman, Brandon Woodruff and Trevor Rogers.

Where can I watch?

The MLB All-Star Game will air at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on FOX.

In the days leading up to the All-Star Game, tune in as well for the Futures Game and MLB Draft on Sunday and the Home Run Derby on Monday.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

