First-time MLB All-Stars reflect on what it means to make it this far

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

DENVER — Every player wants to be an All-Star.

They’re probably lying to you if they tell you otherwise. But there are plenty of good players who never make an All-Star team. A lot of things have to go right for that to happen, some of which are out of a player’s control. And while it's easy to love the mainstays such as Salvador Perez, Nolan Arenado and Max Scherzer, whom we are used to seeing represent their teams at the All-Star Game ( coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX ) nearly every year, for me, the first-time All-Stars are the ones who usually have the best stories.

This year’s rosters feature more than 40 first-timers — an All-Star Game record — but there are certainly some differences among the kinds of first-timers you’ll see. There are the first-timers who we all knew were going to be All-Stars at some point, and this just happens to be their first — guys such as Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani. It's not like anyone is surprised to see them in Denver. It's also safe to say that those players knew pretty early in their careers that something like this was possible.

More compelling to me are the players who have been big leaguers for a while but hadn't ascended to All-Star level until a year such as this one, when it all comes together and the stars quite literally align to send them to their first Midsummer Classic.

I wanted to get a glimpse of how special it is for the first-timers to be in Denver this week. So on Monday, I asked a number of them the same question: If I told a 10-year-old you that one day you’d be a Major League Baseball All-Star, how would your 10-year-old self have reacted?

Here’s what they had to say:

Rangers RHP Kyle Gibson: "When I was 10, I probably thought I’d be playing shortstop in an All-Star Game, but I kinda outgrew shortstop and slowed down a little bit too much, so I had to shift. I think I’d tell you it didn’t matter what the rest of my journey looked like — I’d sign up for it in a heartbeat. Gosh, it’s just so cool."

Mariners LHP Yusei Kikuchi: "If it was a guarantee? I probably wouldn’t have practiced as hard if it was guaranteed. So I’m glad you did not tell 10-year-old Yusei Kikuchi that this was a guarantee. But obviously, because that never happened, I was able to work my tail off to get here today."

Tigers LHP Gregory Soto: "I’d think it was a joke!"

Rays C Mike Zunino: "I don’t think I’d believe you, but I would hope so! I think that’s every little kid’s dream, so I probably would be ecstatic."

Rays INF Joey Wendle: "I’d say, are you sure? That’s a dream for every little kid. But when you’re a kid and you watch it on TV, that’s them ... but now I’m on the other side of the TV. To make the All-Star Game, in whatever capacity — as the last pick, first pick, whatever — it’s an honor. Even to be considered is an honor."

Marlins LHP Trevor Rogers: "I’d probably be like, ‘Yeah, OK, dude, whatever,’ and then continue playing Little League. But then I’d be like, ‘Man, I can’t believe that.' It’s awesome, coming from where I come from. Being here is truly special."

Brewers C Omar Narváez: "I would think you’d be right that I was a baseball player — but not an All-Star."

Diamondbacks INF Eduardo Escobar: "It’s my dream. People know how much I work hard every year to get to this moment. It’s so special to me, but when I found out I was going to the All-Star Game, the first thing I thought about was my son. Everything I do is for my family, especially my son. I’m so happy to be around all the super All-Stars here."

Pirates 2B Adam Frazier: "I’d probably say, I know you are. But as you get older, you’re not sure ... but you believe in yourself, and you have a dream. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe that at 10 years old. As you get older, you realize how hard things are, how fortunate you have to be. You gotta have some luck on your side. ... But as a 10-year-old, I’d say I believe you."

Nationals SS Trea Turner: "I’d be really excited. As a 10-year-old, I would believe you, but when I got into high school, I might not believe you, as I get older. Anything’s possible if you work and keep trying. I was dumb."

Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds: "I wouldn’t believe you. As a 10-year-old, just playing on a local team with my buddies ... I was just playing for fun. I was good, but I wasn’t some top guy. It’s crazy to think that I’m here right now."

Nationals OF Kyle Schwarber: "I think he wouldn’t believe you. I think he’d be really excited. I felt like a 10-year-old when they told me. I’m really excited and happy to be here with guys like Soto and Trea and share this experience, especially with it being their first time, too."

Dodgers INF/OF Chris Taylor: "I’d be really excited, and I’d believe you. I wasn’t, like, cocky about it, but I always believed in myself."

Reds OF Jesse Winker: "You’re lying. Growing up, I’ve always loved baseball. I‘d watch baseball games all the time, so I wouldn’t believe it. Sitting here now, it’s still very surreal."

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball analyst for FOX Sports. He lives in D.C. but is a huge Seattle Mariners fan and loves watching the KBO, which means he doesn't get a lot of sleep. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_ .

