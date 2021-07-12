Major League Baseball Weird but better: MLB Draft has fans in attendance for the first time 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Well, that was different!

After almost a full year of empty stadiums, it has been so nice to have fans back in ballparks and arenas across the country over the past few months. But on Sunday night, for the first time in history, the MLB Draft had fans in attendance as the first 36 selections were made at the Bellco Theatre in Denver. It wasn’t a completely packed house, but the fans in attendance brought the energy of a crowd that was making history. Having been to previous drafts, I can say that it was truly bizarre to experience but wonderfully refreshing all the same.

Until this year, the draft had been held at the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. It was held in Studio 42, which is shaped like a replica diamond with faux dugouts on the side. Over the past decade, a handful of players would attend the draft with their families, but there were no fans to cheer when they were selected. Players would join the commissioner on a small stage at the front of the room and be interviewed for the broadcast, but the atmosphere was hardly ceremonial or celebratory.

Sunday clearly had a different energy, even if the Bellco Theatre wasn’t filled to maximum capacity or overrun with rabid fans like you see at the NBA or NFL Draft. There was music playing leading up to each pick based on which team was on the clock (some city-themed, some team-themed). There were even mascots!

The stage was quite literally bigger than in years past, and the set was beautiful. This felt much more like an event, rather than a glorified meeting with cameras. It was cool!

I wrote before the draft about why fans should get invested in the event, even if the players selected won’t impact their team immediately. But what I realized Sunday was that those in attendance likely couldn’t care less whom exactly was being selected. They were simply elated to be part of something important that their favorite teams were doing. It’s really that simple. The opportunity to be present for the first time in history was more than enough to have these fans ecstatic about every pick — and especially those of the players in attendance.

Seven of the eight players in attendance Sunday were selected, providing some excellent moments in the theatre. Things obviously got off to a great start when Henry Davis, a catcher from the University of Louisville, was selected No. 1 overall by the Pirates and was in the building to shake the commissioner’s hand.

Chase Petty, a right-handed pitcher from New Jersey selected 26th overall by the Twins, and Joe Mack, a catcher from New York selected 31st by the Marlins, have played with and against each other in high school showcases the past few years. They’ve developed quite a friendship — and even a nickname.

A year after they selected Jared Shuster, a left-handed pitcher from Wake Forest University with the 25th overall pick, the Braves went right back to the well in hilarious fashion, selecting Ryan Cusick, a right-handed pitcher from Wake Forest, with the 24th pick. Cusick was happy to have literally one-upped his former teammate.

Finally, I have to share one more story from the night that I can almost guarantee you didn’t see if you were watching the broadcast. Between picks and during commercial breaks, former Rockies player, current Rockies broadcaster and MC for the evening Ryan Spilborghs conducted several rounds of draft trivia with fans. Fans from all over the country participated throughout the night, but one "fan" in particular caught my attention.

Alongside two other fans was a young man who introduced himself as "Termarr from Atlanta." Hmm. That name seemed awfully familiar.

Oh, that Termarr from Atlanta?

Yes, one of the stars of the High School Home Run Derby on Saturday and one of the top players for the 2022 Draft was seemingly just hanging out at the draft on Sunday and decided to partake in the trivia. This is a kid who could realistically hear his own name called at next year’s draft. Perhaps he just wanted a sneak peek at the proceedings!

All in all, it was a very fun event and likely a preview of what the draft will look like going forward. I’ll admit, I was skeptical going into it, but I was won over by the end of the night, and I can’t wait to see how the MLB Draft grows to attract bigger audiences in the future.

Jordan Shusterman is half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball analyst for FOX Sports. He lives in D.C. but is a huge Seattle Mariners fan and loves watching the KBO, which means he doesn't get a lot of sleep. You can follow him on Twitter @j_shusterman_ .

