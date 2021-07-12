Major League Baseball Sights & sounds of Day 2 at the MLB All-Star Game 9 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We're back for more baseball action from Denver!

Major League Baseball is bringing fans a stacked lineup over the next few days, all building to Tuesday's All-Star Game (coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on FOX).

After Sunday was jam-packed with the Futures Game and MLB Draft, the action continues Monday with media day and the Home Run Derby.

FOX Sports MLB Writers Jake Mintz, Jordan Shusterman, Ben Verlander and Pedro Moura are all on-site to bring you the sights and sounds of the events as they happen.

Here are the highlights from Day 2:

First of all, if you aren't hyped for the Home Run Derby, Mintz is here to explain why it's the best day of the entire baseball year.

And Mintz also went back in time to remember one of the most memorable Derbies in MLB history, highlighted by the one and only, Ken Griffey Jr.

What a time to be alive.

Also, it wouldn't be a Home Run Derby without some Derby predictions, which Verlander was happy to provide.

Ben Verlander predicts who will win the 2021 Home Run Derby, which includes Shohei Ohtani, Trevor Story, Trey Mancini, Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and more.

On Tuesday, Shohei Ohtani will make history as the first player to compete as an All-Star as both a hitter and a pitcher, and he's doing one better by also competing in the Derby.

How would Ohtani pitch to Ohtani? As difficult as that question is to answer, Moura is glad you asked.

Another great story to keep an eye on is cancer survivor Trey Mancini of the Orioles competing in the Derby with his college coach, with whom he won the Big East derby back in the day.

We'll be on the ground at Coors all day bringing you all the highlights.

Verlander also got a chance to ask Ohtani what it means for him to be the first player to participate in the Home Run Derby, as well as pitch and hit in the All-Star Game.

As you can expect, Verlander couldn't quite contain his excitement.

Another West Coast superstar broke out the ice for All-Star week.

San Diego Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. is already in form for the All-Star Game, showing off his jewelry on the eve of the game.

Staying in the NL West, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is no stranger to managing the NL All-Star team, which means he has had to make a tough decision for his starting pitcher in the past.

But this year, he said it was an easier call than usual, choosing to go with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

Scherzer is making his fourth career start in the All-Star Game, which puts him in elite company.

And while the All-Star Game is a celebration of MLB's current crop of talent, Cincinnati Reds All-Star Nick Castellanos took the time to reflect on one of the game's all-time greats in Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado is making his sixth All-Star appearance in his career, but the first not as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

And though he is now on an opposing team, the love is still there for Arenado in Colorado.

And while All-Star weekend does represent a break from the everyday grind, Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson is looking ahead and detailing what his team needs to do to stay atop the AL Central division in the second half of the season.

Stay tuned for more updates!

