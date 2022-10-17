Major League Baseball AL Division Series: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB postseason action was expected to come to a close Monday, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

Game 5 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians was postponed after a two-and-a-half hour weather delay.

The game will be Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET. Both teams will be aiming to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday in Houston. The series is tied 2-2 after New York topped Cleveland, 4-2, on Sunday.

Game 2 of the series was rained out last Thursday at Yankee Stadium, pushing it back to Friday afternoon.

Another extra day off could alter both teams' pitching plans. The Guardians RHP Aaron Civale was scheduled to face off against Yankees RHP Jameson Taillon. New York will reportedly start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes, per The Associated Press.













