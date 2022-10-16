Major League Baseball MLB Division Series top plays: Yankees top Guardians in Game 4 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB postseason action continued Sunday, as the New York Yankees topped the Cleveland Guardians , 4-2, in Game 4 of the ALDS to tie the series and force a Game 5.

Monday's matchup (8:07 p.m. ET) will be a must-win, as both teams aim to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Yankees 4, Guardians 2 (Series tied 2-2)

Right out of the gate!

Anthony Rizzo's single to center field brought in Gleyber Torres for an early run.

Just like that, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Cleveland.

Anthony Rizzo gives the Yankees a 1-0 lead Anthony Rizzo lines one off Cal Quantrill to score Gleyber Torres and give the New York Yankees a 1-0 lead in Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

Double trouble

N.Y. extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Harrison Bader homered to left center, bringing in Josh Donaldson.

Harrison Bader crushes a two-run homer to extend Yankees' lead Harrison Bader crushes a two-run home run off Cal Quantrill to give the New York Yankees the 3-0 lead in Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

Closing the gap

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez crushed Gerrit Cole's slider for a base hit that allowed Steven Kwan to score and keep the Yankees within arm's reach, 3-1, in the third inning.

Climbing back

Cleveland made it a one-run game in the fourth inning, thanks to a Josh Naylor home run.

Josh Naylor crushes a solo home run to cut Yankees' lead Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor crushes a solo home run off Gerrit Cole and celebrates around the bases to cut the New Yok Yankees' lead down to 3-2.

Teamwork

Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which allowed Aaron Judge to score and again give N.Y. a two-run lead, 4-2, in the sixth inning. Things ended there, forcing a Game 5 on Monday.

