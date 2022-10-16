MLB Division Series top plays: Yankees top Guardians in Game 4
MLB postseason action continued Sunday, as the New York Yankees topped the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, in Game 4 of the ALDS to tie the series and force a Game 5.
Monday's matchup (8:07 p.m. ET) will be a must-win, as both teams aim to punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.
Yankees 4, Guardians 2 (Series tied 2-2)
Right out of the gate!
Anthony Rizzo's single to center field brought in Gleyber Torres for an early run.
Just like that, the Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning in Cleveland.
Double trouble
N.Y. extended its lead to 3-0 in the top of the second when Harrison Bader homered to left center, bringing in Josh Donaldson.
Closing the gap
Guardians third baseman José Ramírez crushed Gerrit Cole's slider for a base hit that allowed Steven Kwan to score and keep the Yankees within arm's reach, 3-1, in the third inning.
Climbing back
Cleveland made it a one-run game in the fourth inning, thanks to a Josh Naylor home run.
Teamwork
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton hit a sacrifice fly to left field, which allowed Aaron Judge to score and again give N.Y. a two-run lead, 4-2, in the sixth inning. Things ended there, forcing a Game 5 on Monday.