Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut

Published Sep. 8, 2023 10:33 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before Friday’s series opener against Oakland.

Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big-league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat.

García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston.

García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.

Utility player Brad Miller, who has a strained left hamstring, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open room for Carter on the 40-man roster.

Carter at 21 years, 10 days became the youngest player to debut with the Rangers since Nomar Mazara on April 10, 2016.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers
Adolis García

