Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before Friday’s series opener against Oakland.
Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big-league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat.
García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston.
García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.
Utility player Brad Miller, who has a strained left hamstring, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open room for Carter on the 40-man roster.
Carter at 21 years, 10 days became the youngest player to debut with the Rangers since Nomar Mazara on April 10, 2016.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
