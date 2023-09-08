Major League Baseball Adolis García put on injured list by Rangers, who give Evan Carter big league debut Published Sep. 8, 2023 10:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right patellar tendon before Friday’s series opener against Oakland.

Texas selected the contract of right fielder Evan Carter, rated the No. 8 prospect in the minors by MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Round Rock. He made his big-league debut and singled through the right side in against Paul Blackburn in the second inning in his first at-bat.

García was injured Wednesday trying to rob a home run against the right-field wall against Houston.

García leads the AL with 100 RBIs and has a team-high 34 home runs.

Utility player Brad Miller, who has a strained left hamstring, was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open room for Carter on the 40-man roster.

Carter at 21 years, 10 days became the youngest player to debut with the Rangers since Nomar Mazara on April 10, 2016.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

