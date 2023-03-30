Major League Baseball Adley Rutschman's historic Opening Day performance lifts Orioles over Red Sox Updated Mar. 30, 2023 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Adley Rutschman became the first catcher in major-league history with five hits on Opening Day and the Baltimore Orioles survived a wild ninth inning to beat the Boston Red Sox 10-9 on Thursday.

Playing in his first season opener after starring for the Orioles as a rookie last year, Rutschman homered in his first at-bat and finished 5-for-5 with a career-best four RBIs and a walk on a chilly day at Fenway Park, with temperature of 38 degrees at first pitch.

According to FOX Sports Research, Rutschman is the first player to go 5-for-5 or better with at least 4 RBIs on Opening Day. He is just the third player ever to go 5-for-5 and get multiple RBIs on Opening Day, joining Hall of Famers Billy Herman and Babe Ruth.

Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and former top overall prospect in baseball, was one of six Baltimore players making his first opening-day appearance.

Thanks to his first-inning blast, the 25-year-old became the youngest Oriole to homer on Opening Day since Adam Jones in 2010 and the youngest Oriole to do so in his first Opening Day at-bat since Cal Ripken Jr. in 1984. Rutschman is now also the youngest Oriole catcher to ever have five hits in a single game.

Orioles' Adley Rutschman leaves the yard on his first swing of the season

Ramon Urias hit a two-run homer for Baltimore, which finished with 15 hits, nine walks and five stolen bases.

Kyle Gibson allowed four runs and six hits over five-plus innings to earn his first Opening Day victory since his 2021 All-Star season with the Texas Rangers. Gibson gave up an RBI groundout in the first inning before retiring nine straight Red Sox hitters.

The Orioles nearly gave away the game in the ninth.

With Baltimore leading 10-7, closer Félix Bautista walked pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia. Alex Verdugo followed with a single and advanced to second on an error by center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Rafael Devers struck out. Justin Turner then reached on an infield single to third when Urias' throw was wide, scoring Tapia. Masataka Yoshida grounded to shortstop Jorge Mateo, who stepped on second for the force but threw wildly to first, allowing Verdugo to score.

[Marcus Stroman, Rafael Devers commit MLB’s first pitch-clock violations]

Bautista struck out Adam Duvall on three pitches to end it and earn the save.

The Orioles scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take an 8-2 lead. Baltimore led 10-4 before Bryan Baker allowed three runs in the eighth to give the Red Sox some hope.

Boston offseason addition and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber struggled in his Fenway debut, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Alex Cora dropped to 0-5 in opening-day games as Boston's manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

