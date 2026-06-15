2026 MLB Power Rankings: Who Are The Possible First-Time All-Stars On Every Team?

From Ben Rice and Cam Schlittler with the Yankees to Miguel Vargas and Davis Martin with the upstart White Sox, some of the most productive MLB players at their respective positions this season have never been All-Stars before.

That should change soon.

All-Star voting is underway, and we’re a month away from this year’s All-Star Game in Philadelphia. With that in mind, in this week’s Power Rankings we look at the potential first-time All-Stars on every team.

Mickey Moniak hasn’t played in more than three weeks due to ankle tendinitis, and yet he still leads the team in fWAR. The former top overall pick has the highest slugging percentage of any NL outfielder with at least 150 plate appearances, but he’ll need to get back soon if he wants to make his first All-Star team.

Bobby Witt Jr. might be the only rep for an underperforming Royals club, but Daniel Lynch IV’s 1.80 ERA is tied for second among AL relievers who've thrown at least 30 innings this year.

His ERA no longer starts with a "0," as it did at the end of April, but José Soriano ranks in the top six among qualified AL starters in both ERA (2.79) and strikeouts (92).

Expect the All-Star spotlight to find José Soriano, who has been a highlight for the struggling Angels early in the 2026 season. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Jung Hoo Lee’s .338 batting average leads all qualified MLB outfielders.

In terms of the value they’re providing, Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler both have a shot here. Dingler leads all MLB catchers in fWAR, while McGonigle trails only Bobby Witt Jr. for the highest WAR among AL shortstops.

Ceddanne Rafaela ranks third in batting average and fourth in fWAR among qualified AL outfielders. Starter Payton Tolle could also work his way into the All-Star conversation if he continues to log a sub-3.00 ERA as he builds more innings.

Ceddanne Rafaela won his first Gold Glove last year. Now he's upping his offensive game to swing for his first All-Star nod. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan should be deserving All-Star reps, but I don’t see a first-timer emerging here. Kody Clemens has 10 homers and an .800 OPS, but that's unlikely to be enough.

It’s kind of surprising given his success in Arizona, but Christian Walker has never made an All-Star team. It won’t be easy this year, either, at his position. But he ranks third in homers and first in RBIs among AL first basemen. It’s also worth keeping an eye on starter Spencer Arrighetti, whose 2.57 ERA ranks in the top five among all AL pitchers who’ve thrown 50 innings.

Can 35-year-old Christian Walker break through a crowded first-base field in the American League to make his first All-Star team? (Photo by Tanner Gatlin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Barring something unforeseen — maybe Nolan McLean goes on a run over the next month? — it’s hard to envision the Mets getting a first-timer, or anyone other than Juan Soto, on the All-Star roster.

The Reds continue to sink, but Chase Burns is doing his part to try to keep the ship afloat. The 23-year-old looks like an early Cy Young contender, trailing only Jacob Misiorowski and Cristopher Sánchez for the lowest ERA among qualified NL starters.

Rico Garcia's chances looked a lot better a couple of weeks ago when he sported a 0.68 ERA rather than the 1.82 mark he has now, but what a story it would be if the 32-year-old journeyman reliever became an All-Star. Keep an eye on rookie catcher/DH Samuel Basallo as well.

Rico Garcia was drafted in 2016 and made his MLB debut in 2019. Now with his seventh different team, the 32-year-old journeyman has a shot to make his first All-Star team. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Louis Varland is 12-for-12 in save chances since taking over the ninth-inning role and has an ERA under 1.00 on the season. Ernie Clement, who leads all qualified AL second basemen in batting average, slugging and OPS, could also be an All-Star for the first time.

Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz should both be Philadelphia-bound. Langeliers leads all qualified AL catchers in every slash line category, while Kurtz leads all AL first basemen in fWAR.

Ezequiel Duran leads all AL second basemen in fWAR. Also keep an eye on Jacob Latz, who has 11 saves, a 1.62 ERA and has been a multi-inning weapon at the back of the Rangers’ bullpen.

The Fightin’ Fish are moving upstream, winners of 10 of their past 12 games, and have a handful of potential first-time All-Stars paving the path. Shortstop Otto Lopez leads all qualified MLB hitters with a .343 batting average, while Max Meyer is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA. DH Liam Hicks and second baseman Xavier Edwards also have All-Star arguments.

Last season, Otto Lopez had a .305 OBP. Now he leads all of baseball in batting average. (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

With 14 homers and 21 steals, Oneil Cruz was putting together his first potential All-Star résumé before injuring his hand. Keep an eye on Braxton Ashcraft, who ranks fourth in fWAR and sixth in strikeouts among NL starters and has a chance to join fellow starter Paul Skenes on the team.

Among qualified NL starters, Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 2.55 ERA) ranks sixth in ERA while Michael Soroka (8-3, 3.11) is tied for second in wins and ranks eighth in WHIP.

It’s possible that Pete Crow-Armstrong is the Cubs’ only representative in Philadelphia, but keep an eye on Ben Brown, whose versatile contributions have been vital. He has a 1.74 ERA on the year and a 1.49 ERA over seven starts since moving into the rotation.

After adding to his pitching repertoire, Ben Brown has been the highlight of an injury-ravaged Cubs rotation. (Photo by Samuel Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

James Wood and CJ Abrams have already made an All-Star team and should be headed for their second career nods this year. Given how shallow the NL third-base field is, Curtis Mead (.810 OPS) might have a chance as a first-timer.

It seems unlikely that the Padres will get anyone other than closer Mason Miller in, but perhaps they end up with multiple All-Star pitchers. Starter Michael King and reliever Bradgley Rodriguez would be the potential first-timers to monitor.

The possible first-timers to watch are in the rotation. Bryce Miller has only made six appearances after a late start, but he’s 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA. Emerson Hancock had a 2.74 ERA before getting tagged for six runs this weekend in Washington.

Is it possible JJ Wetherholt is the NL Rookie of the Year but not an All-Star? Second base in the National League is a crowded field, with Brice Turang, Luis Arraez, Brandon Lowe, Xavier Edwards and Ozzie Albies all having great years, so Jordan Walker — who ranks second among all NL outfielders in home runs — may be the most obvious choice here.

Though his teammate may be the NL Rookie of the Year, it's Jordan Walker who's been the big dawg for the Cardinals this season. (Photo by Steven Garcia/Getty Images)

Take your pick from this pitching staff. Parker Messick ranks fourth in the AL in ERA, Gavin Williams ranks second in the AL in strikeouts, and Cade Smith leads all AL relievers in fWAR. All three have a shot to make their first All-Star team.

The White Sox, who just captured series wins against the two best teams in the National League, could also have multiple first-timers on their way to Philadelphia. Davis Martin ranks second among all AL starters in ERA. Miguel Vargas leads AL third basemen in homers, runs, RBIs and OPS. Colson Montgomery leads AL shortstops in homers and RBIs. Munetaka Murakami still leads all AL first basemen in home runs despite missing the past two weeks with a hamstring strain.

Jhoan Duran is 18-for-19 in save chances with a 1.90 ERA. Brandon Marsh ranks second among qualified NL outfielders with a .322 batting average.

What a year it has been for 35-year-old Nick Martinez, whose 2.43 ERA ranks third in the AL. Bryan Baker, 31, also has an argument to make his first All-Star team with 18 saves and a 1.91 ERA.

Ben Rice (.998 OPS) and Cam Schlittler (7-3, 1.82 ERA) are two of the best players in the sport this year and should both be headed to their first All-Star Game.

Like the Yankees, the Brewers might be sending multiple first-time All-Stars to Philadelphia. Brice Turang ranks second among qualified NL second basemen in OPS, while Kyle Harrison is 8-1 with a 2.47 ERA.

Known mainly for his stellar defense in his first few seasons, Brice Turang is now a problem at the plate for pitchers throughout the league. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

There will be stiff competition in the NL outfield, but Andy Pages is tied for the lead among all MLB outfielders with 56 RBIs. A longer shot: Justin Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.95 ERA, which ranks in the top 10 among qualified NL starters.

Reigning NL Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin should be back from the injured list soon and ready to build on his sensational .931 OPS. Michael Harris II, another former Rookie of the Year, could also be All-Star bound for the first time; he ranks fourth in batting average and fifth in slugging and OPS among all qualified NL outfielders. Reliever Dylan Lee, who has a 1.14 ERA in 33 appearances, has an All-Star résumé, too.