2026 MLB Power Rankings: Pinpointing Every Team’s Best Offseason Move

Plenty of time still remains for last winter’s biggest names and priciest acquisitions to make a positive impact. But more than a third of the way through the 2026 season, we have a better idea now about the decisions that were wise, shrewd and prudent … and those that weren’t.

For this week’s Power Rankings, we take a look around MLB at every team’s best offseason move (or moves).

Shockingly, most of their many, many, many attempted reclamation projects haven’t panned out. But their acquisition of second baseman Vaughn Grissom from the Red Sox has been helpful, as the once-promising prospect is hitting slightly above league average this year.

Acquired from Arizona for minor-league pitcher Josh Grosz, outfielder Jake McCarthy has been one of the Rockies’ most valuable offensive players. He’s batting .282 with 11 steals, and he’s under team control through 2028.

Jake McCarthy dons the faux-fur purple coat in the Rockies' dugout after hitting a home run against the Angels on June 1. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Maikel Garcia hasn’t replicated his offensive breakout from last year, but his defense is so spectacular and reliable at third base that the five-year, $57.5 million extension he signed in December still feels like a big win for Kansas City. And given Garcia's advanced approach at the plate, I'd expect better offensive results ahead.

Almost all of their offseason moves have backfired to this point, but second baseman Gleyber Torres — when healthy — is still doing his thing offensively for a Tigers team that needs his bat. He’s registering the highest on-base percentage of his career, and his return from the injured list has provided a spark.

What a year so far for Luis Arraez. He has been the most valuable player on the Giants — and for reasons beyond his .323 batting average. Arraez is taking advantage of his opportunity at second base in San Francisco, where the 29-year-old is producing the best defensive season of his career.

In addition to his stellar hitting, Luis Arraez — who signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Giants — is flashing the leather at second base. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

After getting little production at the position last season, Boston has one of the top first basemen in the sport this year in Willson Contreras, acquired from the Cardinals in a December trade. He leads the Red Sox in homers, RBIs and every slash-line category.

The Twins traded for reliever Eric Orze last November, and he now leads the barren Minnesota bullpen in innings pitched.

Most of their offseason moves haven’t panned out, but John King’s $1.5 million deal looks worth it. The left-hander has appeared in more games than any other Marlins reliever and is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and one save.

The Astros signed Peter Lambert to a minor-league deal in March. He’s 5-4 with a 3.55 ERA and has been one of the most valuable starters in their shorthanded rotation.

He hasn’t been dominant, but Freddy Peralta has performed better than the players the Mets traded to the Brewers (Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams) to acquire him. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if Peralta (4-4, 3.63 ERA) remains in Queens through the deadline.

Freddy Peralta (51) is a pending free agent, so will the Mets hang onto him or deal him at the deadline? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

After a rough start to the year, Mark Leiter Jr. has logged 11 straight scoreless appearances for an A’s bullpen that can use that kind of consistency.

As Grayson Rodriguez struggles in Anaheim, the Taylor Ward trade is working out well in Baltimore. Oddly, Ward’s profile has completely changed — he only has two home runs and ranks in the top 10 in MLB in on-base percentage and walks — but overall he's providing well above-average offensive value.

Signed for just $1.4 million, J.J. Bleday leads the Reds with a .931 OPS. Among all MLB outfielders with at least 100 plate appearances, Bleday ranks third in OPS.

The Dylan Cease and Kazuma Okamoto deals have both worked out well. While Cease is currently sidelined, he has the highest strikeout rate among AL starters. Okamoto, meanwhile, has nearly twice as many home runs (13 total) as any other Blue Jays player.

Though the season has been a disappointment so far for the reigning American League champs, free-agent acquisition Dylan Cease is striking out a career-high 13.4 hitters per nine innings. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Signed for just $5.5 million after spending the past three years in Japan, Foster Griffin has been the standout of Washington's rotation. He’s 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA.

The Rangers are rolling, winners of seven of their past nine games, and once again their bullpen — composed primarily of one-year signings — is among the best in the sport. Jakob Junis, signed for $4 million in the offseason, has a 1.69 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and four saves in his 23 appearances.

The Padres are sinking, having lost 11 of their last 13 games, and need offense anywhere they can get it. Surprisingly, one of their best offensive players to this point has been first baseman Ty France, who was signed to a minor-league deal before the season.

After an inauspicious start to the year offensively, Pete Crow-Armstrong’s $115 million extension now looks like a prudent move for the Cubs. He has been on fire in June and suddenly ranks second in the National League in fWAR behind only Shohei Ohtani.

The Pirates hoped Brandon Lowe could help lift their anemic offense, and he's giving them everything they could have envisioned. Lowe has the highest slugging percentage and most home runs of any qualified MLB second baseman this year.

Signed for $7.5 million in December, starter Michael Soroka is 8-3 with a 3.28 ERA. It’s his best season since his 2019 All-Star year in Atlanta.

The rest of MLB's hesitancy was the South Siders’ gain when they got NPB star Munetaka Murakami for two years and $34 million. Though he hasn’t played in June due to a hamstring strain, the 26-year-old still leads all first basemen with 20 home runs.

Though he's been sidelined by a hamstring injury, Munetaka Murakami still ranks among MLB leaders in home runs. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Dustin May has pitched better than his 4.59 ERA would indicate. By FanGraphs’ version of WAR, he is the Cardinals’ most valuable starting pitcher by a wide margin. It has been a helpful $12.5 million one-year flier.

José A. Ferrer has a 1.55 ERA in a team-high 32 appearances and has been arguably the most valuable member of the Mariners’ bullpen this year. The trade to acquire Ferrer is especially important given Andrés Muñoz’s (5.40) unexpected struggles.

Signed in February for $13 million, 35-year-old Nick Martinez ranks second among all qualified American League starters with a 2.29 ERA. Unfortunately for the Rays, their offensive blemishes are starting to show while dropping 10 of their past 13 games.

After 15 years in pro ball, including four seasons in Japan, Nick Martinez could be headed for his first All-Star Game. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Signed for just $1.5 million in December, reliever Colin Holderman is 4-1 with a 1.96 ERA and a team-best 0.78 WHIP. This is what the Guardians do.

Re-signing Kyle Schwarber was inarguably the most vital move of the Phillies’ offseason. Coming off a 56-homer season, Schwarber leads MLB this year with 23 home runs.

A return to the Bronx always made the most sense for Cody Bellinger, and he’s giving the Yankees everything they could have hoped for. Bellinger’s .373 on-base percentage is his highest mark since his 2019 MVP season. His offensive production is even more important now with Aaron Judge sidelined.

Cody Bellinger held out for much of the offseason before agreeing to a five-year, $162.5 million contract in late January to return to the Yankees. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

A key piece of Boston’s return in the Rafael Devers trade, Kyle Harrison is instead enjoying his breakout in Milwaukee. The Brewers acquired Harrison as part of the Caleb Durbin trade and are reaping the rewards. The former top Giants prospect is 7-1 with a 1.57 ERA in 11 starts.

The Dodgers signed the top player and closer on the market, but those moves haven’t gone to plan. Kyle Tucker, who’s making $60 million a year, has hit barely above league average. Edwin Díaz, meanwhile, has an ERA over 10.00 and is on the injured list. Of course, all that matters for L.A. is October. But for now, it looks like the Dodgers’ best move was extending Max Muncy for $10 million guaranteed in 2027. He has been one of the most valuable third basemen in MLB this year.

Max Muncy is on pace to hit 34 homers this season, which would be his most since 2023. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Atlanta's signing of Robert Suarez (4-0, 0.63 ERA) and re-signing of Raisel Iglesias (0.87 ERA, 13-for-13 in save opportunities) have helped the Braves construct a bullpen with the lowest ERA and WHIP in MLB.