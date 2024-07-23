Major League Baseball 2024 MLB playoff odds: Postseason futures for every team Published Jul. 23, 2024 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With about a third of the season remaining , we are now entering the home stretch of the MLB season.

Now that we have a strong idea of who's in playoff contention, it's likely time for bettors to start looking at the postseason odds.

With a little over two months remaining, expect odds to constantly shift as the pennant races heat up. This page will serve as an odds hub for the remainder of the season.

The odds suggest that teams like the Phillies, Dodgers, Orioles and Yankees are pretty much locks to make the postseason after a fantastic first half of the season. However, the rest of the league features some intriguing postseason storylines.

Can the Kansas City Royals make the playoffs for the first time since their World Series win back in 2015? Can the Pittsburgh Pirates continue their hot play of late and sneak into the postseason? Will the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers overcome a lousy first half of the season and make a late push in their quest to repeat?

Let's dive into the MLB postseason odds for every team via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 23.

Postseason Odds for Every Team

Philadelphia Phillies : -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -20000 (bet $10 to win $10.05 total)

New York Yankees: -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10 total)

Baltimore Orioles: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Milwaukee Brewers : -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Cleveland Guardians: -900 (bet $10 to win $11.11 total)

Minnesota Twins : -360 (bet $10 to win $12.78 total)

Houston Astros: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Kansas City Royals : -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Seattle Mariners : +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

St Louis Cardinals : +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

San Diego Padres : +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

New York Mets : +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Arizona Diamondbacks : +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Boston Red Sox : +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Pittsburgh Pirates : +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Texas Rangers : +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

San Francisco Giants : +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Chicago Cubs : +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Tampa Bay Rays : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Detroit Tigers : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Cincinnati Reds : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Los Angeles Angels : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Washington Nationals : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Toronto Blue Jays : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

After finishing with 106 losses just last year, the Royals are 11 games above .500 and currently hold the third and final AL wild card spot as of July 23.

On July 22, the Royals won their 56th game of the year. The Royals finished the 2023 season with only 56 total wins.

The Astros started the season 7-19 and were 30-37 on June 10. However, after winning 22 of their last 33 games, Houston is 52-48 and currently tied for first place in the AL West with the Mariners.

Oddsmakers expect their hot streak to continue into August and September, as they are -180 to make the postseason.

Another team on a heater is the Pirates.

Behind the stellar play of rookie phenom Paul Skenes, the Pirates have won eight of their last ten games and are only a half of a game out of an NL wild card berth.

A season ago, the Rangers won the 2023 World Series. However, they have been arguably the most disappointing team throughout the first half of the season, as the World Series hangover appears to be in full effect.

At 48-52, the Rangers are four games back of first place in the AL West. If the playoffs started tomorrow, the defending champions would not qualify.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.



