Major League Baseball Mark DeRosa will manage the United States for a second straight World Baseball Classic Published Apr. 10, 2025 12:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former major-leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage the United States for the second straight World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball said Thursday.

DeRosa led the U.S. to the championship of the 2023 tournament, where it lost to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of on-field operations and workforce development, will be the team's general manager, a position Tony Reagins held for the 2023 tournament.

DeRosa, 50, is a broadcaster for the MLB Network. He had a .268 average with 100 homers and 494 RBIs over 16 major league seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience World Baseball Classic Major League Baseball

share