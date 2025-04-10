Major League Baseball
Mark DeRosa will manage the United States for a second straight World Baseball Classic
Published Apr. 10, 2025 12:18 p.m. ET

Former major-leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage the United States for the second straight World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball said Thursday.

DeRosa led the U.S. to the championship of the 2023 tournament, where it lost to Japan 3-2 as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of on-field operations and workforce development, will be the team's general manager, a position Tony Reagins held for the 2023 tournament.

DeRosa, 50, is a broadcaster for the MLB Network. He had a .268 average with 100 homers and 494 RBIs over 16 major league seasons.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

