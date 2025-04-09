Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Fan catches TWO foul balls Updated Apr. 10, 2025 11:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Two foul balls

On a chilly night at Fenway Park in Boston, one fan caught not one, but two foul balls. The first one was just your run-of-the-mill foul ball, popped down the third base line into the seats approaching the Green Monster in left. The second foul ball, though, was a scorching liner foul that the camera barely kept up with, and our parka-wearing fan snagged it despite this.

And, it should be noted, that second catch was made in the glove, with the original foul ball still in his other hand. Keep both if you want, you've earned them with that performance.

Behind-the-back catch

Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Tyler Alexander plays this one so cool, but you know that, internally, he's going, "wait hold on I caught that?" Still positioned from throwing the pitch, he swings his glove around behind his back, right to where the liner is going, and makes the out before casually popping back around and tossing it around like he always knew that was going to happen.

The instincts that professional athletes have are just wild.

The Brewers flattened the Rockies

The Milwaukee Brewers had a rough start to the season, to the point there were those wondering if the New York Yankees were hitting well because they had fancy new torpedo bats, or just because they got to face the Brew Crew to open the year . It was Milwaukee's turn to crush an opponent on Wednesday night, and that unfortunate team was the Colorado Rockies. The Brewers won 17-2, with three different players going yard and Christian Yelich's blast the most ridiculous of the bunch.

A 465-foot homer is one worthy of the word long ball, that's for sure.

Walk-off walk

Shrimp! Everyone loves shrimp. The walk-off walk variety , anyway. The Seattle Mariners might have lost an excruciating game to the Houston Astros on Tuesday in extra innings, but on Wednesday, they rebounded, and won the most passive way possible: with a bat on a shoulder.

A win is a win, regardless of the how, and here, without any possible counterargument or caveat, a walk was just as good as a hit, to boot.

Giants comeback

The San Francisco Giants had a splashier walk-off than the Mariners did, in both senses of the word. Rather than a walk-off walk, the Giants toppled the Cincinnati Reds by way of a walk-off home run – that also happened to be a splash hit into McCovey Cove.

Down 6-1 in the sixth, the Giants tied the game up and sent it to extras, where Mike Yastrzemski hit a two-run shot into the water to end it.

