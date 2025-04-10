Major League Baseball
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is at the 2025 Masters — as a photographer
MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is at the 2025 Masters — as a photographer

Published Apr. 10, 2025 5:48 p.m. ET

The Masters bring out the stars, including a former 13-time MLB All-Star. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. was working as a photographer on the opening day of the 2025 Masters Tournament on Thursday. 

"The Kid" going behind the camera is nothing new, though, as Griffey is a credentialed photographer for various sporting events. But it is his first time doing so at the Masters.

Outside of photography, Griffey is also a senior advisor to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred regarding baseball operations and youth baseball development.

Griffey, who primarily spent his 22-year MLB career with the Seattle Mariners (1989-99, 2009-10) and Cincinnati Reds (2000-08), finished with 630 career home runs, good for seventh all-time. He led the American League in home runs four times and blasted 50-plus home runs in two seasons. Griffey was a 10-time Gold Glover, seven-time Silver Slugger and won the 1997 AL MVP Award.

As for what happened on the course at Augusta, Justin Rose had a three-stroke lead on first place at 7 under par on Day 1.

