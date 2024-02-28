Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. favored to lead MLB in hits Published Feb. 28, 2024 9:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Reigning 2023 hits leader and National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. sits at the top of the preseason hits leader odds list.

Acuna is coming off a historic 2023 season in which he was unanimously named NL MVP after he became the first player in MLB history to record 40-plus home runs and 70-plus stolen bases in the same season.

Including the 40-70 season, Acuna also led the MLB in hits (217), runs (149), stolen bases (73), on-base percentage (.416) and OPS (1.012), which earned him the top spot on MLB Network’s top 100 list heading into the season.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez follows Acuna in the odds after his standout season in 2023.

For the second consecutive year, Arraez was named one of MLB’s batting champions with a batting average of .354 and 203 hits to his name.

Arraez is just ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman on the odds list.

Freeman is not a new name to the list, as he most recently won the title in 2022 (199) and finished second to Acuna in 2023 with 211 hits.

Here are the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook heading into the regular season.

2024 MLB HITS LEADER ODDS: *

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Corey Seagar, Texas Rangers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Jose Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

* odds as of 2/28/24

Here are the hits leaders for the previous 10 seasons:

2023: AL: Marcus Semien, (185) | NL: Ronald Acuña Jr, (217)

2022: AL: Bo Bichette, (189) | NL: Freddie Freeman, (199)

2021: AL: Bo Bichette, (191) | NL: Trea Turner, (195)

2020: AL: José Abreu, (76) | NL: Trea Turner, (78)

2019: AL: Whit Merrifield, (206) | NL: Ozzie Albies, (189)

2018: AL: Whit Merrifield, (192) | NL: Freddie Freeman, (191)

2017: AL: Jose Altuve, (204) | NL: Charlie Blackmon, (213)

2016: AL: Jose Altuve, (216) | NL: Jean Segura, (203)

2015: AL: Jose Altuve, (200) | NL: Dee Strange-Gordon, (205)

2014: AL: Jose Altuve, (225) | NL: Ben Revere and Denard Span, (184)

