Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Will team with best record win World Series? Updated Aug. 2, 2024 11:34 a.m. ET

Finishing with MLB's best regular-season record is quite the accomplishment — but does it signal postseason success?

Having an idea which team will finish head and shoulders above the rest could help inform bettors where to place their money in the World Series futures market.

Consider this: Since 1999, there have been six instances in the MLB — and 27 instances across all four major American sports — in which the team with the best straight-up record in the regular season also won its respective championship.

Here's a glance at a few teams that have recently achieved the feat.

MLB: 2020 Dodgers, 2018 Red Sox, 2016 Chicago Cubs

NFL: 2023 Kansas City Chiefs, 2017 Philadelphia Eagles, 2016 New England Patriots

NBA: 2023-24 Boston Celtics, 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, 2014-15 Golden State Warriors

NHL: 2012-13 Chicago Blackhawks, 2007-08 Detroit Red Wings, 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings

First, let's check out the odds for which team will finish with the best regular-season record at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Aug. 2.

Yankees: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Dodgers: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Phillies: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Orioles: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Guardians: +475 (bet $10 to win $57.50 total)

Currently, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New York and L.A. have the best records in baseball. Let's dive into some of the experts' insight and take a look at some of their postseason odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 2.

Cleveland Guardians

World Series: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

League Winner: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Ben Verlander on the Guardians: "All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor's nagging injuries, which caused him to miss all three games of the Guardians' series against the Phillies, are a cause for concern. But like its division rivals in Minnesota, Cleveland proved itself by taking two out of three against the team with the best record in baseball."

Philadelphia Phillies

World Series: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

League Winner: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Rowan Kavner on the Phillies getting Carols Estévez: "Arguably the best rental reliever on the market went to arguably the most complete team in the majors. It cost the Phillies two legit pitching prospects, but they're ready to win a World Series right now."

Baltimore Orioles

World Series: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

League Winner: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

John Smoltz on the Orioles: "Baltimore did a bang-up job [at the trade deadline]. They address just about every need they could. That's got to be an encouraging sign for their fan base to improve their bullpen like they did. To pick up another starter, to pick up another slugger, I just think Baltimore won. In my opinion, they won the quantity of trades to really help out."

New York Yankees

World Series: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

League Winner: +255 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Deesha Thosar on the Yankees: "We're already seeing how much of an impact [Chisholm's] making for the Bronx Bombers. The Yankees were desperately missing the spark they put on full display in the early days of the season, when Juan Soto's brilliance transformed the offense. Chisholm's early sample of at-bats — which include consecutive two-homer games against the Phillies — are showing that the Yankees might just be able to unlock another level in the 2022 All-Star."

Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

League Winner: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Deesha Thosar on the Dodgers: "The trade for Tommy Edman, who hasn't played at all this year, assumes some risk, but he will provide roster depth, which was an area that needed to be addressed."

Which MLB team are you backing to win the Fall Classic in 2024?

