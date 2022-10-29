Major League Baseball
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Phillies-Astros Game 2
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's keys to Phillies-Astros Game 2

1 hour ago
Ben Verlander
Ben Verlander
FOX Sports MLB Analyst

The Philadelphia Phillies defied the odds and roared back after falling behind by five runs to pull off a stunning come-from-behind victory over the favored Houston Astros, 6-5, in 10 innings in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday.

The Phillies hold a 1-0 series lead heading into Saturday's action in Houston.

TOP 1
PHI 0 · HOU 0
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI
Houston Astros
HOU

Here are my keys to victory for both teams in Game 2 (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App):

Astros

Yordan Alvarez needs to show up

Houston goes as its lefty slugger goes. Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season, especially when the Astros win — and they win a lot. Through the playoffs, he's hitting .349 with a .450 OBP, .718 slugging and 1.168 OPS. But in losses, including Friday night, Alvarez's rate stats are dramatically down across the board: .195 average, .297 OBP, .352 SLG, .649 OPS. 

After opening the postseason on fire, homering in Houston's first two games while driving in seven runs, Alvarez has gone 3-for-25 with 10 strikeouts.

Framber Valdez continues quality starts

The Astros pitcher led the American League with 26 quality starts, including a streak of 25 to set an MLB record. The previous MLB record of 24 consecutive quality starts was set by New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom in 2018. Valdez also led baseball in quality start percentage (83.9%, minimum 10 starts).

Phillies

Zack Wheeler goes deeper than Aaron Nola

Wheeler is 9-3 when his start goes longer than six innings this season for the Phillies, including the postseason and the regular season. He is 2-0 in the playoffs.

Wheeler is 8-10 when his start goes six innings or fewer, including the postseason and the regular season. He is 1-1 in the playoffs.

Force Valdez to throw his curve up in the zone

Valdez set the MLB record for most curveball whiffs in a game with 16 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. During the regular season, Valdez had the fourth-best curveball in baseball in terms of run value, with a whiff rate of 45.5% on the pitch. When Valdez sits at the top of the zone, batters have an exit velocity of 96.5, the highest of any part of the strike zone for him.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 2 top plays, live updates
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Phillies-Astros Game 2 top plays, live updates

1 hour ago
Nolan Arenado reportedly opting in for 5 more years with Cardinals
Major League Baseball

Nolan Arenado reportedly opting in for 5 more years with Cardinals

3 hours ago
2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 2
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series odds: Super 6 picks, best bets for Phillies-Astros Game 2

3 hours ago
2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Phillies' Game 1 win
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Phillies' Game 1 win

5 hours ago
2022 World Series: Phillies' J.T. Realmuto showed why he's MLB's best catcher
Major League Baseball

2022 World Series: Phillies' J.T. Realmuto showed why he's MLB's best catcher

16 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes