2022 World Series: Phillies complete historic comeback in Game 1 win
18 mins ago

Game 1 of the 2022 World Series was filled with excitement from start to finish, as the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in extra innings.

The Phillies' victory marked the largest comeback by a National League team in a World Series game since 1956.

Here are the top plays from Game 1:

Phillies 6 Astros 5

The new Mr. October?

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is playing in the World Series for the first time in his storied career. The FOX MLB broadcast crew took a look at what Harper will bring to the table as he gets set to play on baseball's biggest stage.

Verlander dealing early on

Justin Verlander started Game 1 of the World Series with a strikeout as he caught Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber looking.

Verlander wins Round 1 in the battle between MVPs

The Astros ace got Harper to whiff on three fastballs in the second inning for the K.

Houston strikes first

The first run of the 2022 World Series went to the Astros. Kyle Tucker took Aaron Nola yard on a solo shot to right to make it 1-0. 

Kyle Tucker homered to right field for the first run of the night for the Houston Astros.

Hit, run and score

Martin Maldonado and the Astros executed the hit-and-run to perfection. As Chas McCormick took off for second, Maldonado hit the ball where the second baseman would've been. The base hit scored Yuli Gurriel to give Houston a 2-0 lead.

A Peña to get out

Jeremy Peña fought off a 1-2 count before he took Nola's sinker the opposite way for a leadoff double in the third.

Two for tucker

Kyle Tucker made a strong and early case to win World Series MVP with his three-run homer in the third. It was Tucker's second home run of the night, giving the Astros a 5-0 lead. 

Digging out a run

The Phillies scored their first run of the series when Nick Castellanos somehow made contact with Verlander's slider low-and-away.

Bringing 'em home

Alec Bohm brought in two more runs and cut into the Astros' lead, making it 5-3 in the fourth inning.

Tie game

J.T. Realmuto's double scored both runners on base to tie the game up in the fifth after the Phillies were down 5-0.

Bohm does it all

After his two-run double helped cut into the Astros lead earlier in the game, Bohm made sure the game remained tied with his strong play at third base to end the sixth inning.

Taco time!

Kyle Schwarber stole second base in the seventh inning, meaning Taco Bell will give away free tacos to those who have their app.

In the 10 prior World Series that Taco Bell has run the promotion, the team that stole a base first has gone 8-2.

Slick steal

Jose Altuve's bloop single got him on base with two outs in the ninth. Then, he narrowly stole second base to get into scoring position.

Not on Nick's watch

Peña looked like he won the game for the Astros. But Castellanos slid to make the catch and prevent Altuve from scoring. 

Starting the 10th off with a bang!

Realmuto stepped to the plate in the top of the 10th and drilled a solo home run to deep right, giving the Phillies a 6-5 lead.

Ballgame

After a pair of Astros players got on base and into scoring position, David Robertson fell into a 3-0 hole against Aledmys Diaz. However, Robertson bounced back and got Diaz to eventually ground out to end the game and give the Phillies a 1-0 series lead.

