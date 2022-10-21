Major League Baseball
2022 MLB Playoffs: Jean Segura delivers with bat, glove in Phillies' Game 3 win
By Pedro Moura
FOX Sports MLB Writer

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura sank deep into his knees Friday night, first to lift the go-ahead single and then to celebrate it.

More than a decade into his big-league career, the 32-year-old second baseman is playing his final games under contract with the Phillies. Once a top prospect, then a rising star, then a clubhouse concern, Segura just is who he is now: a competent contact hitter. As of this month’s start, he was the longest-tenured major-leaguer who had not played a postseason game.

Game 3 of the NLCS was his ninth. As the Phillies have mounted their increasingly magical postseason run, Segura has stayed exactly himself throughout: occasionally aloof, regularly joyous, consistently able to put bat on ball.

With two men on and two out in Friday’s fourth inning, Segura chased a two-strike slider. Padres starter Joe Musgrove placed the pitch precisely where his catcher had set the target: below and outside the strike zone. Segura tracked it, though, and timed it just right. He wedged the ball a few feet past the leaping reach of second baseman Jake Cronenworth.

As Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott scampered home to score the decisive runs in the Phillies' 4-2 Game 3 victory, Segura jogged down the first-base line, secure in his feat. He stared down his teammates from first and pumped both of his arms down and then up, as if he were finishing a weight-room exercise. The Citizens Bank Park crowd stood and screamed.

Moments later, Musgrove picked Segura off and put an end to the reverie — for a couple of hours. When Seranthony Domínguez finished a rare six-out save at 11 p.m. ET on the dot, Philadelphia screamed some more.

Until Friday’s first pitch, the Phillies had played 16 of their previous 18 games on the road. Their manager, Rob Thomson, has referred to it as a monthlong road trip. There’s quite a comfort, then, in knowing they have two more games to play at home this weekend and, if they win them, at least two more in the World Series.

On Friday, it took no time at all for the Phillies to assert themselves in front of their adoring fans. Ranger Suárez began the game at his sharpest, spotting pitches to strike out both Ha-seong Kim and Juan Soto looking. Soto nodded his head, impressed, as he retreated to the Padres' dugout. Kyle Schwarber led off the Phillies’ half of the first inning with a homer to right-center. 

Suárez required 13 pitches to finish the first inning; Musgrove needed 23 to record his first out. After the Schwarber home run, both Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto worked walks. The Hoskins walk elicited a visit from catcher Austin Nola. The Realmuto walk prompted one from pitching coach Ruben Niebla. 

But Musgrove coaxed a key double-play from Bryce Harper and induced an inning-ending groundout from Nick Castellanos on his next pitch. Musgrove turned what could’ve been a defining inning to a mere 24-pitch, one-run blip.

Suárez found some trouble in the second, but Brandon Marsh bailed him out by chasing down Wil Myers’ 400-foot drive to center. According to Statcast, such a ball goes for a hit nearly 90% of the time. In Marsh’s hands, it went for a flyout.

The Phillies’ defense then created the trouble in the fourth inning. After Suárez hit Soto and a Brandon Drury dribbler found a hole, Segura dropped a potential double-play ball, allowing the Padres to score their first run.

He made up for it with his bat. In the top of the fifth, the Padres quickly erased half of the Phillies’ two-run lead and did so without recording a hit. Trent Grisham reached second when Hoskins let a grounder evade him and advanced a base each on ensuing groundouts.

Philadelphia responded in the sixth inning. Castellanos laced a double down the left-field line, and Bohm slapped a liner into right field. For the second time Friday, Soto tried to catch a likely single and thus turned it into a double. Castellanos scored the insurance run.

Segura saved the Phillies from one last precarious situation in the seventh inning. Reliever Jose Alvarado had been racking up pitches, and Soto lurked on deck behind Kim. Kim rapped a 3-1 pitch toward right field, but Segura dove to his left, snagged it and quickly threw in time to record the inning-ending out. 

He pumped up his right arm, then again crouched and flexed in celebration. Running in from right field, Castellanos jumped to high-five the game’s hero.

Pedro Moura is the national baseball writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the Dodgers for The Athletic, the Angels and Dodgers for the Orange County Register and L.A. Times, and his alma mater, USC, for ESPN Los Angeles. He is the author of "How to Beat a Broken Game." Follow him on Twitter @pedromoura.

