The Masters: Here's everything you need to know

The Masters bills itself as "A Tradition Unlike Any Other" and there are reasons to back that up, reasons that go well beyond the green jacket that is awarded to its annual winner.

In fact, the tournament is among the most storied in golf, and the setting at Augusta National Golf Club is a huge reason for that.

So as we prepare for the 86th Masters, which begins Thursday — and looks like it will feature the return of five-time winner Tiger Woods — let's dive in and get to know the event.

Here is everything you need to know about the Masters.

THE HISTORY

The Masters was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts in 1934 and was originally called the "Augusta National Invitation Tournament." The inaugural event was won by Horton Smith.

The name was changed to the Masters in 1940 — Jimmy Demaret was its winner — and has since been scheduled for the first full week in April.

After its inception, the tournament has been played every year except during World War II (1943-45). The 2020 tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 but was held in November of that year.

The winner started receiving a green jacket in 1949, with Sam Snead the first to earn one.

The Masters is the only one of the four majors hosted at the same venue every year.

Event facts

The Masters has been decided by a playoff 17 times, including six times since 2000 and three times since 2010.

The lowest score to win the tournament is -20 (20 under par) by Dustin Johnson in 2020.

The highest winning score is +1, which has been done three times: Sam Snead in 1954, Jack Burke Jr. in 1956, and Zach Johnson in 2007. The only other person to win it without breaking par was Jack Nicklaus, who shot even par in 1966.

The oldest player to win: Jack Nicklaus, at 46 years, 2 months and 23 days in 1986.

The youngest player to win: Tiger Woods, at 21 years, 3 months and 14 days in 1997. Woods also set the current record for largest margin of victory (12 strokes) that same year.

International flavor

The first non-American player to win the event was Gary Player (South Africa), who shot 8-under in 1961.

Players from 12 different countries have won the Masters:

U.S.: 62 wins (38 different winners)

Spain: Five wins (three different winners)

South Africa: Five wins (three different winners)

England: Four wins (two different winners)

Germany: Two wins (both by Bernhard Langer)

Scotland, Wales, Fiji, Canada, Argentina, Australia, Japan: One win each.

Holes-in-one

There have been 33 holes-in-one at the Masters. Two occurred in 2021, with Tommy Fleetwood acing the 16th hole in the first round, and Corey Conners acing the 6th hole in the third round.

Lowest rounds

First Round: 63 by Greg Norman in 1996

Second Round: 64 by Miller Barber in 1979, Jay Haas in 1995 and Jason Day in 2011

Third Round: 63 by Nick Price in 1986

Fourth Round: seven players tied at 64; most recently done by Jordan Spieth in 2018

2022 TOURNAMENT NOTES

Event schedule:

April 4-5: Two days of practice rounds

April 6: Par 3 Contest

April 7: Tournament tees off at 8 a.m. ET

April 8: At the end of the day, barring any delays or changes in schedule, the tournament will be trimmed to the best 50 scores

April 10: Tournament’s final round concludes

The field:

This year’s field consists of 91 players, including six amateurs. There are 18 former winners currently set to compete. They are:

Hideki Matsuyama (2021)

Dustin Johnson (2020)

Tiger Woods (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)

Patrick Reed (2018)

Sergio Garcia (2017)

Danny Willett (2016)

Jordan Spieth (2015)

Bubba Watson (2012, 2014)

Adam Scott (2013)

Charl Schwartzel (2011)

Zach Johnson (2007)

Mike Weir (2003)

Vijay Singh (2000)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1994, 1999)

Bernhard Langer (1985, 1993)

Fred Couples (1992)

Sandy Lyle (1988)

Larry Mize (1987)

Tiger Woods plans to play at the Masters

The purse:

The purse of the tournament is yet to be determined, but last year’s tournament had a purse of $11.5 million. Here's what the top five spots in the tournament will win (roughly, based on last year’s numbers):

1st: $2,070,000

2nd: $1,253,500

3rd: $793,500

4th: $563,500

5th: $471,500

The top 50 scores make the cut, the other players are cut before the weekend. Those who miss the cut still get $10,000. Amateurs are not paid.

Notable player notes:

Matsuyama will look to become the fourth player ever to win back-to-back Masters. He would join Woods in (2001, 2002) Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Nicklaus (1965, 1966).

Matsuyama would also become the first player of Asian descent to win multiple Masters, and the 18th player overall to do so.

Woods has not played in the Masters since November 2020 due to his car accident, and his status for this year’s tournament is still to be determined. Woods has been seen taking practice rounds as well and has said he plans to play.

Rory McIlroy will try for the eighth time to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam (a win in each of the four majors). He would become the sixth golfer to do so, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Player, Nicklaus and Woods. McIlroy has had five top-10 finishes in his past seven tries but missed the cut in 2021.

Sam Burns is the fourth player since 2013 to have won three times in a PGA Tour season before making his Masters debut. Collin Morikawa (2020) tied for 44th, Jimmy Walker (2014) tied for eighth and Patrick Reed (2014) missed the cut.

Justin Thomas has five straight top-25 finishes at Augusta National, including a tie for 21st in 2021.

Jon Rahm has finished in the top 10 in each of his past four starts at Augusta National, including a tie for fifth in 2021.

Xander Schauffele has yet to win a major tournament despite finishing in the top 10 in half of his starts (nine top 10s in 18 career starts).

Odds to win in 2022 (per FOX Bet):

The top 10 odds for outright winners are:

Jon Rahm: +1100

Justin Thomas: +1200

Cameron Smith: +1400

Dustin Johnson: +1600

Scottie Scheffler: +1600

Brooks Koepka: +1800

Collin Morikawa: +1800

Jordan Spieth: +1800

Rory McIlroy: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Other notables:

Xander Schauffele: +2200

Bryson DeChambeau: +3500

Hideki Matsuyama (last year’s winner) +4000

Tiger Woods: +7500

