2026 Masters Odds: Predictions, Long-Shot Wagers to Make

When it comes to playing in the prestigious Masters , a golfer must be invited to participate in this "Tradition Unlike Any Other."

Among the numerous ways that a competitor can secure this highly coveted invitation are by being a previous winner, being in the Official World Golf Ranking Top 50 or placing well enough in a recent major event.

In 2025, Rory McIlroy earned the green jacket, but will the Irish golfer don the winners' threads for the second year in a row at the 90th Masters?

Let's dive into some of the odds for Augusta at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 8.

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The Masters 2026

Scottie Scheffler : +510 (bet $10 to win $61 total)

Jon Rahm : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bryson DeChambeau : +1050 (bet $10 to win $115 total)

Rory McIlroy : +1175 (bet $10 to win $127.50 total)

Ludvig Aberg : +1650 (bet $10 to win $175 total)

Xander Schauffele : +1750 (bet $10 to win $185 total)

Cameron Young: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tommy Fleetwood : +2250 (bet $10 to win $235 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Hideki Matsuyama : +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Collin Morikawa : +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Min Woo Lee: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Justin Rose : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Brooks Kopeka : +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

Jordan Spieth : +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Patrick Reed : +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Chris Gotterup: +4300 (bet $10 to win $440 total)

Viktor Hovland : +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Best Outright Bets:

Jon Rahm to win: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Rahm enters Augusta in arguably his best form since joining LIV. He has a win, three runner-up finishes and a top-five finish in his last six starts. His ball striking is trending back to his 2023 Masters level, gaining strokes off the tee in 23 straight events while flashing elite approach numbers recently.

The biggest difference is the putter. After being a weakness in last year’s majors, he’s now gained at least 0.95 strokes putting in four of his last five starts, giving him a much more complete profile.

Even without his best putting, Rahm still posted strong major finishes last year with a T14 (tied-for-14th) at Augusta, T8 at the PGA Championship and T7 at the U.S. Open. With Scottie Scheffler not at his usual dominant level lately and Rory McIlroy dealing with injury concerns, this feels like a prime spot for Rahm to make another run at Augusta.

Xander Schauffele to win: +1750 (bet $10 to win $185 total)

Schauffele has quietly built one of the most consistent Augusta track records in the field, finishing inside the top 10 in five of the past seven Masters. Now, with two majors already under his belt in 2024, he no longer carries the pressure of breaking through on the biggest stage.

After an injury-riddled 2025 season, his form is trending at the perfect time. He’s gained strokes on approach in 11 straight starts, including elite +1.32 and +2.11 strokes gained in his last two events, according to Data Golf. The putter has followed, gaining strokes in six of his last seven starts.

The results are showing up as well with three top 10s in his last four starts, including back-to-back top fives. With his proven Augusta history and current form aligning, Schauffele looks primed to make a serious run at the green jacket.

Matt Fitzpatrick to win: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Fitzpatrick is putting together the best ball-striking season of his career, currently ranking among the top seven players on Tour. According to Data Golf, he’s gained over a stroke on approach in five of his last six starts, showing elite iron play heading into Augusta.

Early-season struggles with the putter held him back from multiple big wins, but that has flipped in a big way recently. He has gained strokes on the greens in each of his last three starts. Pair that with strong driving, where he’s gained in driving distance and accuracy in eight of his last nine events, his all-around game is peaking at the right time.

That combination has already translated into results, including a runner-up finish at The Players and a win at Valspar in his last start. As a proven major champion, Fitzpatrick has already shown he can handle the pressure. With his current form, he’s one of the best value plays on the board as he has performed like a top-three golfer on Tour this season while sitting with only the ninth-best odds.

Viktor Hovland to win: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Hovland is the definition of boom or bust, making him a perfect outright play. With him, it’s not a question of if, but when he will win a major championship.

Augusta sets up perfectly for his strengths as a true second-shot golf course, and Hovland remains one of the best approach players in the world. He’s gained strokes on approach in 12 of his last 13 starts, showing his elite ball striking is still very much intact.

The inconsistency has come from the putter, and it’s a big reason why the results haven’t fully followed this season with just one top 10 finish. Despite that, his form is much better than the actual results suggest, especially with how consistent his approach play has been.

His Augusta history is strong with four top 30 finishes in five starts, including a T7 in 2023. If the putter flips for one week, this is exactly the type of stage where Hovland can break through.

He’s simply too talented of a golfer to be priced this high.

Long shots and Value Bets to Consider

Golf is one of the best sports to bet on long shots to win, as there have been several instances of huge underdogs winning major tournaments. For the 2026 Masters, there are a few notable names who have real value from a wagering standpoint.

Si Woo Kim to win: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Kim has one of the best forms on Tour this season, recording six finishes of T13 or better. His ball striking has been world-class, ranking third on Tour in approach while consistently gaining off the tee in each of his last 15 starts and on approach in nine of his last 10, according to Data Golf.

Like Hovland, his putting his holding him back. Kim has lost strokes on the greens in six of nine events this season. But there's hope! He has gained strokes putting in each of his last two starts, including his best putting performance of the year last Sunday at the Valero Texas Open in which he gained +2.67 strokes.

If that momentum with the putter carries over, Kim has the tee-to-green profile to make major noise at Augusta.

Adam Scott to win: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

The 2013 Masters champion returns to a course where he’s consistently thrived, with five top 10 finishes and a runner-up already on his Augusta resume. Even at 45, we’ve seen veterans contend here recently, including Justin Rose, who lost in a playoff last year.

Scott's ball striking has been excellent, gaining strokes on approach in 11 straight events, including over a stroke in each of his last four starts. That tee-to-green consistency gives him a strong foundation heading into Augusta.

But like the rest, can he improve his putting? He’s lost strokes on the greens in 10 of his last 12 starts, but there are signs of upside, including a strong putting performance earlier this season at The Genesis. With his experience on Augusta’s greens and a recent major contention at the U.S. Open, if his putter heats up, Scott has the profile to cash in at a big price.

Past Masters Winners

2025 Rory McIlroy

2024 Scottie Scheffler

2023 Jon Rahm

2022 Scottie Scheffler

2021 Hideki Matsuyama

2020 Dustin Johnson

2019 Tiger Woods

2018 Patrick Reed

2017 Sergio García

2016 Danny Willett

2015 Jordan Spieth

2014 Bubba Watson

2013 Adam Scott

2012 Bubba Watson

2011 Charl Schwartzel

2010 Phil Mickelson

2009 Angel Cabrera

2008 Trevor Immelman

2007 Zach Johnson

2006 Phil Mickelson