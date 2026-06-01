Bryson DeChambeau Turns to Google Gemini AI to Fix Swing: ‘I Was Frustrated’

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau has been searching for answers on the course during a quiet stretch of play over the past few months. That skid has included missing the cut at both the Masters and the PGA Championship.

However, he appears to have rediscovered his form after finishing third at the LIV Golf Korea event, closing with a 5-under 65, just one shot out of a playoff.

To find ways to improve his swing and break out of his slump, DeChambeau has taken an unconventional approach. He’s now turning to AI and Google Gemini to analyze and refine his game in search of a new edge.

"I spent some long hours on the range trying to figure some stuff out and I was talking to AI quite a bit last night trying to go through some different physics principles that make the club turn over, having some alpha torque and gamma torque put in there," DeChambeau said. "I was like, what makes that possibly do that, and was talking about just grip pressure and tension."

The process marked a rare dive into technology-driven experimentation for the two-time major champion. It also reflects his ongoing search for consistency after an uneven stretch in recent weeks.

"I came out here today with just a little bit more freer hands and I felt the club a lot better," DeChambeau said. "I felt like I could close the club a lot more effectively and then I started stripping it."

Reporters spotted DeChambeau on the range between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Saturday night, visibly frustrated as he slammed his club into the ground. The moment goes to show the intensity of his struggles as he works through ongoing swing issues, prompting him to explore Gemini.

"I was frustrated," DeChambeau said. "I’ve been trying everything in my body. I didn’t actually figure it out on the range. I went back and started talking to Gemini and trying to figure out just what it could be to passively make the club turn over."

The experimentation reflects DeChambeau’s broader effort to better understand the physics behind his swing and find a repeatable solution. He believes those late-night conversations helped him identify a key adjustment that finally clicked.

"Hands just felt like they were moving forward and I couldn’t get the club to turn over even if I tried to stop it, here and [it] just wouldn’t turn over," DeChambeau said. "So I left kind of frustrated, and then learned later that night, I needed to relax my grip pressure and let the thing fold over naturally."