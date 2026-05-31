LIV Golf Korea: Joaquin Niemann Wins In Playoff To Capture Record 8th Title

To win a record eighth LIV Golf individual title, Joaquin Niemann outdueled another highly decorated player in Talor Gooch. To win a record 10th regular-season team title, Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC received help from a golden-haired reserve from Australia.

Niemann beat Gooch, the OKGC captain, with a birdie on the first playoff hole Sunday to claim LIV Golf Korea. The win is Niemann’s first in 2026 after winning five times last season; he now has three more wins than any other player in league history.

"It was fun out there," said the 27-year-old Niemann, the league’s youngest captain. "I really enjoy the feeling of winning again."

Niemann and Gooch, who shared the 54-hole lead, each finished at 12 under in regulation after they each shot final-round 3-under 67s at Asiad Country Club. Niemann had four birdies in a five-hole stretch on his front nine to take the lead, but Gooch made a 28-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole to tie for the lead during their tense back-nine battle.

In the playoff, Niemann’s approach from 150 yards finished inside six feet to set up his winning birdie putt.

"I feel like every hole was kind of like a match play," Niemann said. "… I love having that pressure, knowing that you've got to hit the shot and you win the tournament. I feel like that's what I always dreamed when I was a kid, hitting that last shot and making that last putt."

Said a disappointed Gooch, who was seeking his fifth LIV Golf individual title: "It's frustrating when you have a chance to win. That doesn't come too often in this game, so you want to capitalize on it."

The Crushers successfully defended their LIV Golf Korea title won on a different course last year in Incheon, shooting a collective 23 under to beat OKGC by three shots. With their second win of this season, the Crushers now have 10 regular-season victories, breaking a tie with Legion XIII and 4Aces GC for most by any team.

"Just grateful, super grateful that I've got amazing guys, an amazing team," said DeChambeau, who finished solo third individually at 11 under, one shot out of a playoff. "We all click in different ways, but we all work to make our team the best out here."

Those 10 wins have come in 50 regular-season starts since the core group of DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey were established midway through the inaugural 2022 season.

Sunday’s win, however, was the first with a lineup adjustment, as reserve player Travis Smyth filled in for Casey, who was sidelined with a wrist injury.

Smyth was critical for the team’s success, finishing in a four-way tie for eighth at 7 under that also included Howell. He played his final 10 holes in a bogey-free 3 under, providing some critical birdies en route to shooting 67.

"I didn't want to be the fill-in guy that disappoints the team and stops them from standing on the podium," said Smyth, who unfurled his blond shoulder-length hair during the team’s post-round press conference. "I'm over the moon. I'm super-proud of myself, super-proud of these guys, and couldn't have asked for a better first week."

The Australian becomes just the second reserve player to celebrate any kind of LIV Golf trophy; John Catlin won as a reserve with Smash GC at Greenbrier during the 2024 season.

"Man, the week that Travis had, shooting those scores around this golf course," Howell said. "When you're playing for a team and you're up there at the top and you're wanting to win, it's just one of the really, really cool things about LIV Golf – and it happens every week."

FINAL LEADERBOARDS

Individual Top 10

1 (-12) – Joaquin Niemann, Torque (66-69-66-67) *

2 (-12) – Talor Gooch, OKGC (69-63-69-67)

3 (-11) – Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers (65-68-71-65)

4 (-10) – Dustin Johnson, 4Aces (70-70-64-66)

5 (-9) – Scott Vincent, HyFlyers (65-70-67-69)

T6 (-8) – Brendan Steele, HyFlyers (70-69-68-65); Harold Varner III, OKGC (68-69-68-67)

T8 (-7) – Travis Smyth, Crushers (72-66-68-67); Lucas Herbert, Ripper (71-66-69-67); Marc Leishman, Ripper (69-68-68-68); Charles Howell III, Crushers (65-70-68-70)

* Won on first playoff hole with birdie

Team Top 3

1 (-23) – Crushers GC (DeChambeau 65-68-71-65, Smyth 72-66-68-67, Howell III 65-70-68-70, Lahiri 68-73-70-71; Rd. 4 total: -7)

2 (-20) – OKGC (Gooch 69-63-69-67, Varner III 68-69-68-67, Kokrak 68-70-69-70, McDowell 68-71-73-71; Rd. 4 total: -5)

3 (-15) – Ripper GC (Leishman 69-68-68-68, Herbert 71-66-69-67, Smith 67-68-68-73, Smylie 71-69-74-69; Rd. 4 total: -3)

This piece is courtesy of Mike McAllister in partnership with LIV Golf