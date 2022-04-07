PGA Tour 2022 Masters: Top moments from Round 1 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Masters is back and so is Tiger Woods.

The five-time winner, who has been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, was among those to tee off on Thursday as the first round commenced.

2022 Masters: Everything you need to know

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champ, and Jon Rahm entered as the betting favorite.

But as the action started, all eyes were on Woods.

Here are the top moments from Thursday's first round.

The Golden Bear

Jack Nicklaus is the man Woods is chasing for all-time major championships (Nicklaus has 18, Woods has 15). And Nicklaus was on hand to watch as an honorary starter.

Birdie time!

As Woods’ tee time loomed, Jose Maria Olazabal quietly went out and made the first birdie of this year’s tournament.

Olazabal is a two-time Masters champion and is playing the tournament for the 33rd time. His approach on the par-4 opening hole settled along the right side of the green and he rolled in the putt.

From way downtown!

Padraig Harrington's putter was in good form early, as he drained a 67-footer.

He's back!

Woods took to the course with a fan or two on hand to watch. Here's his first hole, which ended with a par.

Harry situation

While all eyes were on Tiger, Harry Higgs cruised to the top of the leaderboard, notching four early birdies.

"He's a magician"

Cameron Smith showed off his short game with a sweet chip on No. 5.

Jusssst missed

Tiger was walking in this birdie putt on No. 5, but it just lipped out.

The Associated Press has contributed to this developing story.

